The WWE Producers for Saturday’s Payback Premium Live Event from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, have been revealed below, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed Payback report.

* Petey Williams produced the Steel Cage match opener with Becky Lynch vs. WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* Shane Helms produced LA Knight vs. The Miz with John Cena as the special guest referee

* Adam Pearce produced 2023 WWE Hall of Famer & WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio defending against Austin Theory

* WWE Hall of Famer Michael Hayes produced the Steel City Street Fight with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn defending the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles against new champions Damian Priest and Finn Balor

* Shawn Daivari produced The Grayson Waller Effect with Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes and Grayson Waller

* Jason Jordan produced WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defending against Raquel Rodriguez

* Jamie Noble produced WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins defending against Shinsuke Nakamura in the main event

There was no producer listed for the in-ring segment with host John Cena and The Miz, but that could be because they worked their parts of the segment on their own.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.