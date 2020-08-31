It’s interesting to note that Brock Lesnar no longer has any merchandise featured on WWE Shop or WWE Euroshop.

A search for Lesnar on the WWEShop.com website returns the following message:

“Search Results

Oops! Your search generated no results! Try your search again using these tips:

– Double check the spelling. Try varying the spelling.

– Limit the search to one or two words.

– Be less specific in your wording. Sometimes a more general term will lead you to the similar products.”

Lesnar still has an official profile on the WWE RAW roster page as of this writing.

There’s no word yet on why Lesnar has no items on WWE Shop, but it could be some sort of an error that will be corrected soon. It looks like he still had 11 items listed for sale as of last week.

Lesnar has not appeared on WWE TV since losing the WWE Title to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April. His manager, Paul Heyman, just returned to the storylines with new WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns this past Friday night on SmackDown.

