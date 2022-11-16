WWE has pulled Karrion Kross and Scarlett from the upcoming WrestleCade convention at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae were pulled from the popular convention back in October, and now Kross and Scarlett have been pulled. The convention is scheduled for November 25 – 27, which is the same weekend as WWE Survivor Series.

“Unfortunately, due to their commitments with WWE, Killer Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux will not be appearing during WrestleCade Weekend 2022. We apologize for the inconvenience. If you purchased a ticket to meet them, your refund has already been processed. Thank you for your support,” the WrestleCade statement on Kross and Scarlett said.

Kross and Scarlett are not currently booked for a match at Survivor Series, and the same goes for Gargano and LeRae.

