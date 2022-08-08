The following WWE RAW and SmackDown producers have been revealed for last week’s episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select:
AUGUST 1 RAW:
– Becky Lynch promo: Petey Williams
– AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari
– Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins: Kenn Doane
– Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka: Molly Holly
– Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce
– Edge promo: Jason Jordan
– Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky: Petey Williams
– AJ Styles vs. Ciampa: Jason Jordan
– Mysterios vs. Usos: Jamie Noble
AUGUST 5 SMACKDOWN:
– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin: Chris Park
– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms
– Liv Morgan Interview & Women’s Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan
– Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie Noble
– Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Scarlett segment: Jason Jordan
