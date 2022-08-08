The following WWE RAW and SmackDown producers have been revealed for last week’s episodes, courtesy of Fightful Select:

AUGUST 1 RAW:

– Becky Lynch promo: Petey Williams

– AJ Styles vs. Mustafa Ali vs. The Miz: Shawn Daivari

– Montez Ford vs. Seth Rollins: Kenn Doane

– Alexa Bliss vs. Asuka: Molly Holly

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Chad Gable vs. Ciampa: Adam Pearce

– Edge promo: Jason Jordan

– Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky: Petey Williams

– AJ Styles vs. Ciampa: Jason Jordan

– Mysterios vs. Usos: Jamie Noble

AUGUST 5 SMACKDOWN:

– Ricochet vs. Happy Corbin: Chris Park

– Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Ludwig Kaiser: Shane Helms

– Liv Morgan Interview & Women’s Gauntlet: Shawn Daivari & Jason Jordan

– Viking Raiders match, Kofi Kingston vs. Erik: Jamie Noble

– Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Karrion Kross, Scarlett segment: Jason Jordan

