Tatum Paxley provided an update on her status after he singles match against Sloane Jacobs was stopped at the August 6th WWE NXT live event.

She hit the ring post and was busted open. The medical staff stopped the bout after checking on her. She took to Twitter to comment on the injury:

“Thank you everyone for reaching out and checking in!🖤 I’ll be ok! Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Plus getting blood everywhere is super heavy metal.”