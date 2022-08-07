At Saturday’s WWE NXT house show in Gainesville, Florida, Tatum Paxley worked a singles match against Sloane Jacobs.
The match was stopped early after Tatum hit her chin on the ring post.
This led to her being busted open, seemingly a broken nose, and the match was stopped.
#NXTGainesville Unfortunately we didn't get to see much of @TatumPaxley in action due to an injury. Hopefully it's not too serious. Special thanks to the official for quickly calling off the match. pic.twitter.com/5FmOiN7XHu
— Jeff Reid (@JeffReidUP) August 7, 2022
Tatum Paxley also got injured at the live event, her nose was busted open
— MANNY SANTOS 😈 (@Drizzymsc) August 7, 2022
