Below are the results from Saturday’s WWE NXT house show from Gainesville, Florida, courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam.Com:

Fallon Henley and Thea Hail defeated Elektra Lopez and Lash Legend

Axiom defeated Duke Hudson

Tatum Paxley match against an unknown opponent was stopped due to Paxley suffering an injury.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker Promo.

Alba Fyre defeated Indi Hartwell

NXT U.K. Tag Team Title: Briggs and Jensen (c) ( w/ Fallon Henley ) defeated Pretty Deadly and Edris Enofe and Malik Blade

Cameron Grimes defeated Joe Gacy ( w/ The Dyad )

Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde defeated Tony D’Angleo and Stacks

Roxanne Perez, Wendy Choo, and Zoey Stark defeated Mandy Rose, Tiffany Stratton, Cora Jade