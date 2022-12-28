Monday’s taped “Best Of 2022” edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.075 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 36.95% from last week’s 1.705 million viewers for the final live red brand episode of 2022.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.331 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.781 million), the second hour drew 1.041 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.767 million) and the final hour drew 852,000 viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.568 million).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 37.20% from last week’s 0.43 key demo rating. The 0.27 key demo rating represents 352,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 36.80% from the 557,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.43 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #8 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.27 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, tied with the Liverpool vs. Aston Villa Premier League game on USA Network, which also drew 795,000 viewers. This ranking is down from last week’s #7 ranking. The NFL Monday Night Football game between the Chargers and the Colts on ESPN at 8:13pm topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 3.01 key demo rating. The game also topped the night on cable in viewership with 10.944 million.

RAW ranked #25 for the night in viewership on cable this week, behind the Chargers vs. Colts NFL game on ESPN, Monday Night Kickoff on ESPN, Monday Night Post-game on ESPN, The Five, the New Mexico vs. Bowling Green College Football Bowl Game, Sportscenter at midnight, Jesse Watters Primetime, Monday Night Countdown on ESPN, Special Report with Bret Baier, Tucker Carlson Tonight, FOX News Live at 10am, FOX News Live at 9am, Outnumbered, FOX & Friends at 8am, FOX News Live at 11am, Gutfeld!, FOX News Live at 1pm, FOX News Live at 2pm, Kids Baking Championship, Deadline: White House, The Ingraham Angle, Hannity, Celebrity IOU, and Your World with Neil Cavuto. This is down from last week’s #17 ranking for the night in viewership on cable.

Monday’s RAW drew low numbers this week due to the nature of the show, but that was expected. This is the lowest total audience and the lowest key demo rating in the history of WWE’s flagship TV show. The third hour of RAW drew just 852,000 viewers this week, a new record low for hour three. The first hour of RAW had an especially high tune-out rate, while the second hour was 22% lower than the first hour in total viewership. Viewership was down 36% from the average of hour one to hour three, which is the strongest tune-out rate since three hours of RAW became the new normal in 2012. This isn’t as notable as it would be during a normal week, and somewhat expected due to the format of the show. RAW had strong competition from Week 16 of NFL Monday Night Football this week as the Chargers vs. Colts game drew over 24 million viewers on ESPN, including the related programs. Additional sports competition included one College Football Bowl game on ESPN, three Premier League soccer games on USA Network, one Premier League soccer game on Universo, two NBA games on NBA-TV, and one Copa por Mexico soccer game on TUDN. This week’s RAW viewership was down 36.95% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 37.20% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was down 32.47% from the same week in 2021, while the 18-49 key demo rating was down 34.14% from the same week in 2021. The 2021 show was a regular live RAW episode.

The RAW averages for 2022 are also in. RAW averaged 1.735 million viewers per episode over 52 episodes this year. This is down 1.19% from the 2021 viewership average of 1.756 million viewers. RAW averaged a 0.46 18-49 key demo rating per episode over 52 episodes in 2022. This is down 8% from the 2021 key demo rating of 0.50 per episode.

Monday’s WWE RAW was a taped show featuring the “Absolute Best” moments of 2022 from both brands. There were no live matches or segments.

Below is our 2022 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with totals and averages for the year:

January 3 Episode: 1.716 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Day 1 episode)

January 10 Episode: 1.633 million viewers with a 0.39 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 17 Episode: 1.613 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 24 Episode: 1.766 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 31 Episode: 1.865 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 7 Episode: 1.387 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 14 Episode: 1.602 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Syfy episode)

February 21 Episode: 1.825 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 28 Episode: 1.753 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 7 Episode: 1.775 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 14 Episode: 1.700 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 21 Episode: 1.770 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 28 Episode: 1.979 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WrestleMania RAW episode)

April 4 Episode: 2.101 million viewers with a 0.63 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 38 episode)

April 11 Episode: 1.803 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 18 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 25 Episode: 1.614 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Randy Orton 20th Anniversary episode)

May 2 Episode: 1.581 million viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 9 Episode: 1.652 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania Backlash episode)

May 16 Episode: 1.737 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 23 Episode: 1.732 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 30 Episode: 1.497 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 6 Episode: 1.872 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hell In a Cell episode)

June 13 Episode: 1.695 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 20 Episode: 1.986 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

June 27 Episode: 1.951 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (John Cena 20th Anniversary episode)

July 4 Episode: 1.563 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-MITB Independence Day episode)

July 11 Episode: 1.735 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 18 Episode: 1.765 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic

July 25 Episode: 1.901 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Rey Mysterio 20th Anniversary MSG episode)

August 1 Episode: 2.230 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-SummerSlam episode)

August 8 Episode: 1.956 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 15 Episode: 1.978 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 22 Episode: 2.005 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 29 Episode: 2.107 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 5 Episode: 2.054 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Clash at The Castle episode)

September 12 Episode: 1.710 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 19 Episode: 1.594 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 26 Episode: 1.674 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 3 Episode: 1.599 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 10 Episode: 1.824 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Season Premiere, post-Extreme Rules, DX 25th Anniversary episode)

October 17 Episode: 1.804 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 24 Episode: 1.641 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 31 Episode: 1.501 million viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Halloween episode)

November 7 Episode: 1.593 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Crown Jewel episode)

November 14 Episode: 1.648 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 21 Episode: 1.646 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 28 Episode: 1.668 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Survivor Series episode)

December 5 Episode: 1.536 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 12 Episode: 1.472 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 19 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.43 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 26 Episode: 1.075 million viewers with a 0.27 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Best Of 2022 episode)



2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.