The viewership numbers are in for the January 22nd edition of WWE Raw on USA.

According to WrestleNomics, the program drew 1,686,000 average viewers, a 19% increase from the January 15th episode that drew 1,419,000 viewers. It scored a rating of 0.55 in the always important 18-49 demographic, which was up from the previous Monday’s 0.45 demo rating.

Raw featured world champion Seth Rollins addressing the injury he suffered during his Jinder Mahal matchup, as well as a massive face-to-face between Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, who hyped up this Saturday’s Royal Rumble premium live event. Wrestling Headlines will continue to provide weekly viewership updates for all of WWE’s programming. Stay tuned.