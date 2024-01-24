WWE NXT Results 1/23/24

The WWE Performance Center

Winter Park, Florida

Commentators: (Vic Joseph & Booker T)

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin vs. Axiom & Nathan Frazer In A Semi-Final Round Match In The 2024 Dusty Cup

Axiom dropkicks Breakker before the bell rings. Frazer SuperKicks Corbin. Assisted Dropkick. Forearm Party. Axiom clotheslines the back of Corbin’s neck. Frazer with a low dropkick. Axiom ducks a clothesline from Breakker. Axiom slaps Breakker in the chest. Axiom with a Double Headscissors Takeover. Stereo Dropkicks. Stereo Suicide Dives. Breakker with a gut punch. Frazer drives Breakker sternum first into the steel ring steps. Axiom with a Flying Headscisssors Takeover on the floor. Frazer dropkicks Breakker into the ringside barricade. Frazer thrust kicks the midsection of Corbin. Axiom with a Shotgun Dropkick. Axiom and Frazer rolls Corbin back into the ring. Axiom with an Apron Enzuigiri. Axiom with The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Axiom applies a wrist lock. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer hammers down on the left shoulder of Corbin. Frazer applies an arm-bar. Axiom tags himself in. Axiom with a flying double axe handle strike. Axiom and Frazer worked on the left wrist of Corbin. Corbin backs Frazer into the turnbuckles. Frazer ducks a clothesline from Corbin. Frazer unloads two knife edge chops. Frazer applies another arm-bar. Corbin launches Frazer to the corner. Frazer side steps Corbin into the turnbuckles. Frazer with rapid fire bodyshots. Corbin shoves Frazer. Corbin drops Frazer with The Big Boot.

Corbin is putting the boots to Frazer. Corbin with a straight right hand. Corbin tags in Breakker. Stereo Enzuigiri’s. Corbin catches Axiom in mid-air. Corbin PowerBombs Axiom into the announce table. Frazer kicks Corbin in the face. Frazer goes for a Flying Crossbody Block, but Breakker counters with a Powerslam. Breakker transitions into a ground and pound attack. Breakker sends Frazer to the corner. Breakker with three haymakers. Breaker tags in Corbin. Corbin repeatedly stomps on Frazer’s chest. Corbin is choking Frazer with his knee. Corbin with a hammer elbow. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker with a gut punch. Breakker with a Snap Vertial Suplex for a one count. Breakker starts doing push ups in the corner. Breakker drives his knee into the midsection of Frazer. Breakker with a Corner Spear. Breakker tags in Corbin. Corbin with a corner clothesline. Corbin pulls Frazer off the ropes. Frazer crawls under Corbin’s legs. Frazer with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Frazer tags in Axiom.

Axiom with forearm shivers. Axiom delivers his combination offense. Axiom whips Corbin across the ring. Axiom dropkicks Corbin to the floor. Axiom knocks Breakker off the ring apron. Corbin uppercuts Axiom in mid-air. Breakker with clubbing shoulder blocks. Breakker punches Axiom. Breakker applies a side headlock. Axiom whips Breakker across the ring. Breakker ducks under two clotheslines from Axiom. Breakker with a running clothesline. Axiom with a chop/forearm combination. Breakker bodyslams Axiom for a two count. Breakker tags in Corbin. Chop/Forearm Exchange. Corbin with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Corbin tags in Breakker. Breakker turns a Belly to Back Suplex into a Cutter for a two count. Breakker goes for the irish whip, but Axiom counters with a Enzuigiri to Corbin. Axiom dives over Breakker. Axiom tags in Frazer. Frazer with a Springboard Double Axe Handle. Breakker reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer ducks under two clotheslines from Breakker. Frazer with a flying forearm smash.

Breakker reverses out of the irish whip from Frazer. Frazer showcases his speed and agility. Frazer decks Corbin with a back elbow smash. Frazer sends Corbin tumbling to the floor. Frazer with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. Frazer rolls Breakker back into the ring. Frazer SuperKicks Breakker. Frazer tags in Axiom. Tandem Frog Splashes for a two count. Axiom applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Frazer gets Corbin trapped in The Sleeper Hold. Axiom transitions into The Triangle Choke. Breakker PowerBombs Axiom into Frazer. Axiom kicks Corbin in the face. Corbin nails Frazer with Deep Six. Corbin catches Axiom in mid-air. Corbin with The Death Valley Driver. Corbin drills Axiom with The Brainbuster for a two count. Corbin argues with the referee. Corbin tags in Breakker. Assisted Powerslam for a two count. Breakker puts Axiom on the top turnbuckle. Axiom with forearm shivers. Axiom kicks Corbin off the apron. Axiom dives over Breakker. Breakker with an Inside Out Lariat. Breakker knocks Frazer off the apron. Breakker ascends to the top turnbuckle. Axiom with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Axiom tags in Frazer. Axiom with The Avalanche Spanish Fly. Frazer hits The Phoenix Splash for a two count. Axiom goes for a Tilt-A-Whirl DDT, but Corbin counters with The End Of Days. Frazer SuperKicks Corbin. Breakker plants Frazer with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin via Pinfall

– We see Ilja Dragunov having a conversation with Josh Briggs. Briggs is taking in the advice he got from JBL last week. Dragunov is the measuring stick in NXT, and he wants to see where he measures up in the pecking order. Dragunov likes his bravery, but he needs to be honest with himself and be careful what he wishes for. Briggs says that it’s not cool that he’s making Trick Williams do double duty at Vengeance Day. Trick joins the conversation. Trick says that Briggs should prove himself at another time. Briggs says that Trick is going to hop back on Melo’s back pocket after Vengeance Day. If Briggs wants an opportunity, Trick suggests having a match later on tonight. Dragunov will be prepared for February 4th. He’ll be keeping close eyes on their match.

– Fallon Henley tries to reassure Wren Sinclair in the locker room.

– Ava had a very productive meeting with William Regal and Shawn Michaels. Ava will now be the general manager of NXT. It’s a thankless job, but he knows she can do it. Regal will be there for her if any problems come up.

Second Match: Lash Legend w/Meta Four vs. Wren Sinclair

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legend backs Sinclair into the turnbuckles. Sinclair rolls under a clothesline from Legend. Sinclair goes for an arm-drag, but Legend blocks it. Sinclair applies The Sleeper Hold. Legend drives Sinclair face first into the top rope. Legend transitions into a ground and pound attack. Legend starts rag dolling Sinclair. Legend with clubbing blows to Sinclair’s chest. Legend with repeated shoulder blocks in the corner. Legend applies The Torture Rack. Legend blocks The Sunset Flip.

Legend launches Sinclair to the corner. Sinclair sends Legend shoulder first into the steel ring post. Sinclair dodges The Big Boot. Legend blocks a boot from Sinclair. Sinclair with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Sinclair goes for a Sunset Flip, but Legend uses Jakara Jackson for leverage. Sinclair rolls Legend over for a two count. Sinclair shoves Legend into Jackson. Sinclair with The Schoolgirl Rollup for a two count. Legend connects with The Slam Dunk to pickup the victory. After the match, Legend attacks Sinclair from behind. Fallon Henley storms into the ring to make the save. Henley and Sinclair clotheslines Legend over the top rope.

Winner: Lash Legend via Pinfall

– OTM invaded The Family’s restaurant.

– Arianna Grace does another speech inside the women’s locker room and nobody is listening to her. Elektra Lopez storms into the locker room and she’s looking for Lola Vice.

Third Match: DIJAK vs. Joe Gacy

Gacy attacks Dijak before the bell rings. All hell is breaking loose in Winter Park. Dijak drives his knee into the midsection of Gacy. Gacy sends Dijak face first into the steel ring post. Dijak shoves Gacy back first into the steel ring steps. Dijak is throwing haymakers at Gacy. Dijak launches Gacy over the ringside barricade. The referee has yet to start this match. Dijak grabs a steel chair. Gacy with a flying axe handle off the barricade.

Gacy tees off on Dijak. Gacy delivers multiple chair shots. Dijak delivers The Cyclone Boot through the NXT Podium. Gacy is smiling at Dijak. Gacy drives Dijak back first into the barricade. Gacy with rapid fire haymakers. Dijak plants Gacy with High Justice through the announce table. Dijak attacks the security guards. Gacy rises back on his feet. Gacy applies The Sleeper Hold. Referees and security guards are trying to pull Gacy off of Dijak.

Match Result: No-Contest

– Von Wagner & Robert Stone Vignette.

Fourth Match: Lexis King vs. Trey Bearhill

King ducks a clothesline from Bearhill. King with a knife edge chop. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. King kicks Bearhill in the face. Chop Exchange. King scurries out of the ring. Bearhill with a Biel Throw. Bearhill levels King with The Body Avalanche. Bearhill delivers his combination offense. Bearhill bodyslams King. Bearhill goes for a Leaping Elbow Drop, but King ducks out of the way. King with clubbing sledges. King repeatedly stomps on Bearhill’s chest. King with clubbing mid-kicks.

King talks smack to Bearhill. Bearhill blocks a boot from King. King ducks a clothesline from Bearhill. Bearhill with a pair of double handed chops. Bearhill is lighting up King’s chest. Bearhill rakes the back of King. Bearhill punches King. Bearhill goes for The Chokeslam, but King lands back on his feet. King SuperKicks Bearhill. King thrust kicks the left knee of Bearhill. King with a running crossface. King connects with The Coronation to pickup the victory.

Winner: Lexis King via Pinfall

– Carmelo Hayes tells Trick Williams to keep his eyes on the prize. Why is he fighting Ilja Dragunov’s battles? Trick wants to make sure Dragunov is one hundred percent ready for Vengeance Day. Melo don’t want to hear that because he’s been playing this game since October. There’s always an excuse. Ilja seeks Trick as a threat, so he’s going to do whatever it takes to make sure he doesn’t win the Dusty Cup or the NXT Championship. Trick knows about the game. Next week, they will take care of The LWO. Melo has his hands full with Austin Theory on Friday. As far as tonight is concerned, Trick has to handle business by himself.

The Supernova Sessions With Special Guest: Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez

Noam Dar: Hello, hello, hello. Hear me now? Live from the moon, welcome to another edition of Supernova Sessions, live in the USA. Now, unfortunately, Lash and Jakara are not here because they are taking care of that rookie, Wren Sinclair, and Miss I love horses, way too much, Fallon Henley.

Oro Mensah: Yee-Haw. Anyways, my brother, did you see Von’s training with all of his friends?

Noam Dar: You know that Robert Stone’s kids and Von Wagner, they all go to the same school, they are in the same class, and they even share crayons. Von, it doesn’t matter how hard you train, you could never beat me. That’s why I’m happy to give you a Heritage Cup Match. But you and all of those stupid children will never touch my cup. Ladies and gentlemen, tonight’s guest brings a whole new level of heat. Last week, she was in a battle royal that she didn’t need to be in, just to screw over her best friend. Talk about petty, ladies, and gentlemen, the breakout contract holder, Lola Vice. Lola, it’s an absolute pleasure to have you on the show. Last week, Lopez’s reaction when you eliminated her, it was fantastic, we loved it. But tell me, was it planned?

Lola Vice: The moment Elektra and I linked up, there’s an expiration date to our friendship. All credit to her, she saw a rising star in NXT, jump on the Lola Vice Jet ski, and tried to ride as long as she could. She’s a leech. She tried to use me and my star power to make her career relevant, again. I got sick and tired of carrying her dead weight around. So, I dumped her over the top rope, and out of my life, like the baggage she is.

Noam Dar: Lola, do you have any regrets?

Lola Vice: I don’t regret anything, Noam. I don’t regret all of these people watching my every move. I don’t regret all of the women in the locker room being super jealous of my star power. And I sure as hell don’t regret getting this contract on my own.

Elektra Lopez: Alright, I heard about enough of this. You know, looking at you, Lola, I’m not questioning why you did it, I’m questioning who the hell really you are? Because half of the time, you’re trying to hold back tears, retweeting any positive comments about you, pretending to be all sweet and innocent. Saying it’s such an honor to be in WWE. I worked harder and sacrificed more than anyone else to be here. Bitch, I’ve sacrificed ten times more than you. My hard work, every single day is the reason why I’m here, and it’s what grabbed the attention of Santos Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma. La Madria is real. You got here by shaking your ass on Instagram. I mean, one minute you’re auditioning for a lifetime movie, and then the next, you are a wannabe MMA fighter, shadow boxing in your bikini. Real talk, what I’m looking at right now, is the biggest phony in all of WWE. The realest thing in your life is that next week, it’s you and me, one on one.

Lola Vice: Oh, Elektra, are you really sure what you’re getting yourself into?

Elektra Lopez: You’re right, I don’t want to wait till next week, I want to burn Vice City to the ground, right now.

Vice and Lopez gets into a massive brawl to close the segment.

– Chase U Vignette.

Fifth Match: Dragon Lee vs. Scrytps w/OTM

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lee applies a hammerlock. Scrypts walks into the ropes which forces the break. Lee dodges The Big Boot. Oba Femi is watching this match from the podium. Lee with a side headlock takeover. Scrypts whips Lee across the ring. Lee drops Scrypts with a shoulder tackle. Scrypts drops down on the canvas. Scrypts leapfrogs over Lee. Lee lunges over Scrypts. Scrypts backflips over a clothesline from Lee. Scrypts talks smack to Lee. Lee dropkicks Scrypts to the outside. Lee lands The SomerSault Plancha. Lee rolls Scrypts back into the ring. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Scrypts. Combination Cabron. Lee nails Scrypts with The Shibata Dropkick for a two count. Lee whips Scrypts across the ring. Scrypts retreats to the outside. Lee showcases his athleticism. Lee with a straight right hand. Lee with a shoulder block. Scrypts sends Lee crashing to the outside.

Scrypts with a SomerSault Senton to the outside. Scrypt rolls Lee back into the ring. Scrypts with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Scrypts with clubbing blows to Lee’s chest. Lee with heavy bodyshots. Scrypts with a Spinning Back Kick. Scrypts with a knee lift. Following a snap mare takeover, Scrypts dropkicks the back of Lee’s neck for a two count. Scrypts toys around with Lee. Scrypts slaps Lee in the face. Lee with three haymakers. Scrypts reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee scores two forearm knockdowns. Lee with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Lee hits The Satellite DDT. Lee gets distracted by Bronco Nima. Pump Kick Exhange. Lee goes for a German Suplex, but Scrypts lands back on his feet. Lee goes for The SitOut PowerBomb, but Scrypts lands back on his feet. Lee with a Pump Knee Strike. Scrypts responds with The Standing Spanish Fly. The Family gets into a pier six brawl with OTM on the outside. Lee connects with Operation Dragon to pickup the victory.

Winner: Dragon Lee via Pinfall

– Brinley Reece tries to give some positive encouragement to Malik Blade and Edris Enofe.

– Lyra Valkyria doesn’t want help from Tatum Paxley.

Sixth Match: Blair Davenport vs. Karmen Petrovic

Petrovic side steps the charging Davenport after the bell rings. Petrovic with clubbing hamstring kicks. Petrovic is playing mind games with Davenport. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davenport drives her knee into the midsection of Petrovic. Davenport with a forearm smash. Davenport whips Petrovic across the ring. Petrovic ducks a clothesline from Davenport. Petrovic scores the ankle pick. Petrovic rolls Davenport over for a two count. Petrovic kicks Davenport in the gut. Davenport decks Petrovic with a back elbow smash. Davenport with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Davenport repeatedly whips Petrovic back first into the turnbuckles. Davenport with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a two count. Davenport applies a rear chin lock.

Davenport with a knee lift. Davenport sends Petrovic to the corner. Davenport goes for another Pendulum BackBreaker, but Petrovic lands back on her feet. Petrovic with another rollup for a two count. Petrovic with combination kicks. Petrovic scores two forearm knockdowns. Petrovic follows that with The Discus Lariat. Petrovic delivers The Switch Kick. Davenport avoids The Robinson Special. Davenport goes for The Michinoku Driver, but Petrovic lands back on her feet. Davenport blocks a boot from Petrovic. Petrovic with a Modified Spin Kick for a two count. Davenport dodges The Running Boot. Davenport with The Shotgun Dropkick. Davenport hits The Michinoku Driver. Davenport connects with The Kamigoye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Blair Davenport via Pinfall

– Kelly Kincaid had a backstage interview with Ridge Holland. What are his thoughts on the choice words that Joe Coffey said last week? Nobody was going to save him. He got his ass handed to him. Ridge stepped away from The Brawling Brutes to prove himself in NXT. Gallus continues to put hurdles in front of him. Ridge is willing to take on Gallus all by himself.

– Next week on NXT, Noam Dar will put the Heritage Cup Championship on the line against Von Wagner. Plus, Lola Vice battles Elektra Lopez.

Seventh Match: Trick Williams vs. Josh Briggs

Ilja Dragunov joins the commentary team for this match. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Briggs backs Williams into the ropes. Williams ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Williams tells Briggs to bring it. Strong lockup. Williams applies a side headlock. Briggs whips Williams across the ring. Briggs with a back elbow smash. Briggs bodyslams Williams. Briggs with an elbow drop for a two count. Briggs with repeated back elbows in the corner. Briggs wants Dragunov to pay attention to him. Williams kicks Briggs in the face. Williams is throwing haymakers at Briggs. Briggs drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Williams reverses out of the irish whip from Briggs. Williams dropkicks Briggs. Williams with Two Bodyslams. Briggs rocks Williams with a forearm smash. Briggs drops Williams with The Big Boot. Briggs Chokeslams Williams for a two count. Williams regroups on the outside. Dragunov tells Williams to get up.

Briggs with a forearm smash. Briggs slams Williams head on the ring apron. Briggs rolls Williams back into the ring. Briggs kicks Williams in the ribs. Briggs punches Williams in the back. Briggs with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Briggs applies a rear chin lock. Williams with elbows into the midsection of Briggs. Briggs answers with a clubbing sledge. Briggs whips Williams across the ring. Williams with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Briggs scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Briggs toys around with Williams. Briggs reapplies the rear chin lock. Williams gets back to a vertical base. Williams with two haymakers. Briggs responds with a Side Slam for a two count. Briggs with a low dropkick. Williams with forearm shivers.

Briggs drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Briggs sends Williams to the corner. Williams ducks a clothesline from Briggs. Williams and Briggs are trading back and forth shots. Briggs reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Williams with a leaping clothesline. Williams with two leg lariats. Williams follows that with The Flapjack. Briggs avoids The Cyclone Kick. Briggs with a Sidewalk Slam. Briggs with a Big Splash for a two count. Briggs whips Williams chest first into the turnbuckles. Briggs with The Pounce. Briggs levels Dragunov with The Big Boot. Williams responds with The Cyclone Kick. Williams rolls Briggs back into the ring. Carmelo Hayes pulls Dragunov in mid-air. Briggs catches Williams in mid-air. Williams rolls Briggs over to pickup the victory. After the match, Briggs drops Williams with The Clothesline From Hell. The referees are trying to pull Dragunov away from Hayes. Williams shoves Hayes in the process. You can cut the tension with a knife.

Winner: Trick Williams via Pinfall

– Lexis King tries to flirt with Jacy Jayne and Thea Hail. Riley Osborne tells King to back off. Osborne wants to have a private conversation with Hail. Jacy tells Thea that she needs to calm down, and don’t forget the fact that she’s a grown ass woman.

– No Quarter Catch Crew Vignette.

– Carmelo Hayes is yelling at Trick Williams in the backstage area. Melo says that Trick needs to wake up before Vengeance Day.

Lyra Valkyria & Roxanne Perez’s Contract Signing

Ava: Now, there are some big expectations for this match at Vengeance Day. So, all that’s left is to sign this contract and let’s make it official.

Roxanne Perez: Look, Lyra, let’s just get all of the respect stuff out of the way, because I think we both know that we respect each other. More importantly, I think this is the Stand and Deliver main event, nine weeks early.

Lyra Valkyria: I agree. This is a match that everyone wants to see. In fact, I almost feel like we’ve been on this parallel path the last twelve months. The day that you won this NXT Women’s Championship, that was the same day I made my debut here.

Roxanne Perez: Well, I guess this is a match a year in a making, and I’ve actually been waiting to say this to your face. You’ve had an incredible first year, Lyra, I’ll give you that. You’re the women’s champion. The number one woman in the best women’s division in all of WWE. It kind of feels a little bit familiar to me, because I was exactly where you were, one year ago. This year, everybody has been able to witness the rise of Lyra Valkyria, while I had to pick myself up, jump through every hurdle, dig deeper, and chase down the very championship that I never lost in the first place. At Vengeance Day, there’s no more triple threats, there’s no more fatal four ways, battle royals, match stipulations, I finally get my one-on-one title match. And when I win, that will mean that, every single thing I went through this past year was worth it. And you, Lyra, you will travel down the road that I just walked to get back to me and my title.

Lyra Valkyria: Don’t think that I haven’t been keeping my eye on you, Roxanne. I watched you grow from this girl who’s so happy to be here, into this confident woman that’s not afraid to snap when her button is pushed. And I’m not trying to push your buttons now, I’m just going to tell you the truth. You had a great run, but I replaced you. I have replaced you at the top of this division. And I know you’re thinking of bringing this new edgy Roxanne Perez to Vengeance Day. The edgy Roxanne that’s walked through glass this past year. Good, I need that, because the last person that I have to prove this is my division to, is you. And at Vengeance Day, that is exactly what’s going to happen. And then the last twelve months for you, well, they are going to be nothing.

Roxanne Perez: You are so confident, Lyra. Trust me, I sounded exactly the same. Just another PLE, right? Just another challenger? Trust me, I’ve been there. But let me give you a little bit of advice, because this is what’s going to happen. You’re going to lose, and then that’s when the real questions start to begin. Is Lyra overrated? Was it too fast, too soon, because somedays, these people are going to be with you, and somedays, they are going to boo you. Can you handle that? Because it’s so easy to handle when everything is going right. You’re on the posters, you’re on the billboards, but when I become champion, and I will, will you be able to rebuild yourself the way I did? Or will you crumble?

Lyra Valkyria: I know what you’re trying to say, Roxanne, and you are wrong, okay. I have always been mentally and physically tougher than you. And where you crumble, that’s where I thrive. I may have been following behind you, but after Vengeance Day, you will always stand behind me.

Ava: Okay, we are going to save this for Vengeance Day. And right now, we’re going to sign this. Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, it’s official, at Vengeance Day, it will be Lyra Valkyria versus Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Good luck to you both.

Lyra shakes hands with Roxanne. Tatum Paxley jumps Roxanne from behind as Lyra was walking out of the ring. Tatum delivers The Spinebuster through the table. Tatum starts hugging Lyra. Lyra shoves down Tatum. Lyra tells Tatum to stay away from her as the show goes off the air.

