Cody Rhodes comments on the current state of the wrestling industry.

The American Nightmare spoke on this topic during a recent interview with CBS Sports, where he looked back on his days working alongside The Bullet Club and The Elite, forming AEW, and how that eventually led to his return to WWE. He says that the goal was always to “Change The World,” and now recognizes that they did as the wrestling industry is as booming as ever.

I think as I grow old I’ll probably wax poetic and grow even fonder of the things I was able to be a part of. The people I was able to team with. When we were a group, The Bullet Club, The Elite, the idea was to change the world. We really did actually change, at least, our world. It’s so healthy now. I think all of us are careful to talk about it because nobody wants to look like they’re saying, ‘Oh hey, it was all me.’ But the reality is I can name about eight people. If one of them wasn’t there it wouldn’t have happened. An alternative wouldn’t exist. It wouldn’t have springboarded me into this position I am in now. All of these factors — and the biggest factor being the fans themselves. I just hope people remember it. I joke about it with Matt and Nick all the time. Selfishly, you want more people to remember it was something we did. I’m just happy to see an industry I grew up watching through the good times and the bad times is now as popular as it ever was.

