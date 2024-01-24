The WWE Universe shouldn’t necessarily expect to see “The Greatest of All-Time” on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

He might be busy that weekend.

John Cena recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight for an interview, during which he was asked about the possibility of appearing at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia, PA. later this year.

“I don’t know if I’ll be free that weekend, but it is a weekend and movies don’t shoot on the weekends,” Cena said. “But when I say I’m done — in WWE, they say never say never and a lot of people retire and come back — I’m just being honest with myself.”

Cena continued, “There’s such a great new generation now as well. It’s time to pass the electric energy on to the folks that can be there every day.”

