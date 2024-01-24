– CM Punk gave his own unique style of reacting to today’s big news with a picture shared via his official Instagram page. “The Best in the World” shared a custom Netflix logo that reads, “Netflix & Phil.” Check out a screen shot of the image below.
NETFLIX AND PHIL! pic.twitter.com/06Ms8uqSZw
— Teffo (@Teffo_01) January 23, 2024
– Pat McAfee and Triple H also had a playful back-and-forth on social media today over the WWE and Netflix announcement. After McAfee took to X to congratulate WWE, Triple H responded and wrote, “You’re a part of this, Pat McAfee… You can’t get away now lol!”
You’re a part of this, @PatMcAfeeShow… You can’t get away now lol https://t.co/y1LDvRQPjN
— Triple H (@TripleH) January 23, 2024