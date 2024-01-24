A new matchup has been announced for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

Tony Khan revealed today on social media that Red Velvet will be battling former women’s champion Thunder Rosa in singles-action. This comes after Rosa scored her first singles-victory after returning from injury on this past Saturday’s Collision.

TOMORROW#AEWDynamite

Savannah, GA

TBS, 8pm ET/7pm CT@ThunderRosa22 vs @Thee_Red_Velvet After a successful singles comeback at #AEWCollision, Thunder Rosa will return to Wednesday for her first Dynamite singles match since 2022 vs Red Velvet, who aims to stir it up TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/O8WAsXElvC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 01/24 DYNAMITE:

-Adam Page vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

-Jeff Hardy vs. Swerve Strickland

-Wardlow vs. Trent Beretta

-AEW Women’s Champion “Timeless” Toni Storm comes face-to-face with Deonna Purrazzo

-Minoru Suzuki vs. Adam Copeland

-Thunder Rosa vs. Red Velvet

-Sting & Darby Allin to speak

-The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn vs. Mogul Embassy (Brian Cage, Toa Liona, Kaun) for the AEW Trios Titles