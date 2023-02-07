The following matches and segments have been revealed for tonight’s WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our live RAW results and Viewing Party.

This line-up is not 100% complete, is could be out of order, and was the plan as of around 7pm ET:

* Promo with WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Angelo Dawkins vs. Damian Priest

* Video package on The Bloodline

* Baron Corbin vs. Dexter Lumis. Lumis was set to unveil a new drawing

* Promo with WWE United States Champion Austin Theory

* Elimination Chamber qualifier: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella vs. Piper Niven

* Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin vs. Alpha Academy. MVP was scheduled to accompany Benjamin and Alexander

* Asuka vs. Chelsea Green

* Cody Rhodes promo. Paul Heyman is scheduled to interrupt

* Elimination Chamber Qualifier: Elias vs. Montez Ford

* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley. This match and entrances are set to take place over the last two segments of the show

Below is the announced line-up as of this writing:

* Brock Lesnar will appear

* Elias vs. Montez Ford and Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins for the final two spots in the Men’s Elimination Chamber for the WWE United States Title. They will join champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano

* Piper Niven vs. Carmella vs. Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae to determine the final spot in the Women’s Elimination Chamber for the WrestleMania 39 match against RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. The winner will join Asuka, Raquel Rodriguez, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Liv Morgan

* Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage match

