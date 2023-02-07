MLW CEO Court Bauer recently spoke with The Ringer to promote the launch of MLW Underground on REELZ, as well as discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on other wrestling companies having weight classes and why MLW does it all better. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks MLW Underground’s raw feel:

We are a raw, unvarnished, ultra-realistic product. [Underground] is the fastest, quickest hour in wrestling, and it’s damn good. All of our competitors think having more hours means they’re better. MLW Underground is all killer, no filler, and I think that’s what’s going to make people enjoy it when we come to REELZ with Underground. The other companies are going to keep running the same plays and have their identity be that they’re going to keep signing random wrestlers to make big splashes for one or two weeks, and then they’ll vanish into the witness relocation program. Everyone on the MLW roster has a focus, and we make sure it counts. There’s no politics here, just damn good wrestling.

Says other wrestling companies have struggled to properly present weight classes, adding that MLW has excelled in that area: