– The music hits and we go right to the ring as WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix come out to a pop. They then pose on the entrance-way to more pyro as Mike Rome does the introductions.

Edge greets fans at ringside and signs a few autographs as Phoenix looks on from the ring. We get a video package with highlights from their feud with The Judgment Day. Edge says it feels damn good to be back but they’re only back for one reason – The Judgment Day. Edge goes on about The Judgment Day and how they’re all doing much better than they were one year ago, even Dominik Mysterio. Edge says they have battled for the last year, all leading up to Extreme Rules, and he knew then Finn Balor didn’t have what it takes physically to make him say he quits, but the minute he saw Rhea Ripley assault his wife, he knew what was happening, and he’s not the kind of man who feels helpless. Edge congratulates The Judgment Day and gives them a clap. Fans chant “you still got it!” and Edge says he never lost it. Edge says they made a bad problem even worse because he’s a cruel, sick, vindictive bastard who will sink to any level to get his pound of flesh. Beth says she’s going to cut right to the chase – if you’ve got the stones, Ripley and Balor, my husband and I are here to finish this… the music interrupts and out comes Balor, Mysterio, and Damian Priest.

Balor notices a pattern – Edge keeps making triumphant returns but The Judgment Day keeps beating him down. Balor says it might be time for Edge to quit. Dominik informs them how he’s served hard time and he will use some of his prison tricks on them if they don’t back off, just like he did to his deadbeat dad, who didn’t even make it into the Royal Rumble Match. Fans chant “you suck!” at Dominik. Priest talks about how they keep coming back but next time Extreme Rules will look like child’s play. Priest talks about his Elimination Chamber qualifier, but calls it Money In the Bank, and says he hates Edge so much he can’t talk straight. Priest declares he will become WWE United States Champion again.

Dominik wishes Mami could be here but she’s traveling the world promoting WWE. Edge interrupts and insults The Judgment Day, saying Priest is better than just following Balor around like a giant Labrador. He says Balor is a Dollar Store version of Jamiroquai… it’s Virtual Insanity, kids… Google it. Edge says the biggest difference between you and us is we truly have each other’s backs, you all would drop each other quicker than Dominik dropped his pants in the clink. Edge says that’s fitting with how many times Dominik has screwed his father, Rey Mysterio, over. Edge can’t wait until Rey snaps and 619’s Dominik’s teeth down his stupid throat.

Phoenix doesn’t buy Ripley is on a promotional tour, and says it’s more likely due to the Spear she took at The Rumble. Beth says she didn’t come to talk tonight, she came to kick Ripley’s ass. Beth proposes a tag match for Elimination Chamber – she and Edge vs. Balor and Ripley. Balor asks Dominik if he thinks Ripley is in, and he says yes. Balor accepts the challenge, that is if Beth and Edge actually make it to Elimination Chamber. The Judgment Day drops the mics and surround the ring now, staring Edge and Beth down from the apron. They rush the ring and beat Edge down as Beth goes to the floor. Edge tries to fight back as the music interrupts, and out comes Angelo Dawkins of The Street Profits. Dawkins makes the save and takes out Priest. Edge levels Balor with a Spear as Dominik looks on from ringside. Montez Ford comes out and sends Dominik into the ring, where Dawkins, Beth and Edge taunt him. Beth with a big Glam Slam to Dominik as fans cheer them on. We go to commercial.

Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins

Back from the break and Damian Priest is going at it with Angelo Dawkins. The winner will earn a spot in the WWE United States Title Elimination Chamber Match. We see how Adam Pearce came out during the break and ordered everyone else to the backstage area so this will be a one-on-one match.

Dawkins sends Priest to the floor,r then runs and launches him over the announce table with a big Pounce. Dawkins brings it back in and leaps but Priest rock him in mid-air. Priest unloads and hits a Broken Arrow for a 2 count. Priest grounds Dawkins with a knee to the back now. Priest with a Bell Clap for a pin attempt.

Priest grounds Dawkins again. Dawkins fights up and out, then connects with big power strikes. Dawkins sends Priest back to the floor. Dawkins stalks Priest at ringside but Priest intercepts him with a big clothesline. Priest with a slam on the floor, then he breaks the count to boos. Priest runs around the ring, then leaps off the steel steps for a big flying kick. Dawkins goes back down and we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and we see how they both collided with clotheslines during the break. Dawkins mounts offense to a pop now. Dawkins with a flying splash in the corner, then a big kick. Priest misses a clothesline and Dawkins launches him with a big Exploder suplex for 2.

More back and forth now. Priest with a superkick and an elevated Flatliner for a close 2 count in the middle of the ring. Dawkins blocks the South of Heaven chokeslam and hits The Silencer for 2. Dawkins goes to the top for the Swanton Bomb and he nails it. Priest kicks out and Dawkins can’t believe it, and he’s a bit frustrated.

Dawkins rocks Priest while he’s on his knees now. Priest fights back. They trade stiff right hands. Dawkins runs into a jumping spin kick, then a right hand, then South of Heaven for the pin to win and advance to Elimination Chamber.

Winner: Damian Priest

– After the match, Priest stands tall as the music hits. We go to replays. Priest continues his celebration and it’s confirmed that he will join WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and either Elias or Montez Ford, inside the Chamber.

– We see WWE United States Champion Austin Theory arriving to the venue in his black Lamborghini earlier today.

– Still to come, a look at Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and Adam Pearce is signing Maximum Male Models to contracts – Maxxine Dupri, ma.çé and mån.sôör. Pearce has heard Dupri has big plans for Mace and Mansoor, and she says she has big, big plans for them. Chelsea Green walks in and asks if Pearce is the manager. He turns back around and excuses Dupri, Mace and Mansoor. Pearce asks Green if they just did this last week. She says she asked for fresh spring water and Swiss chocolate. Pearce says he had this delivered to her. Green says it was Belgium chocolate, not Swiss, and she’d know the difference because she’s been to Belgium. Green says she wanted to speak to Pearce about how she’s not in the Women’s Elimination Chamber when she can beat the other entrants. Pearce says with all due respect, she didn’t last 5 minutes in The Rumble. Green threatens to call Pearce’s manager. Green says she family in attendance tonight, and she deserves a match, and she should be presented like the big star she is. Green says Pearce needs to make this right or one phone call and she will cost him his job. Green walks off.

– We see what happened between Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns on SmackDown to set up their match at Elimination Chamber.

