Friday’s taped edition of AEW Rampage drew an average of 406,000 viewers on TNT, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 11.35% from the previous week’s taped episode, which drew 458,000 viewers.

Rampage drew a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 key demographic on Friday. This is down 21.42% from the previous week’s episode, which drew a 0.14 rating in the key demo. Friday’s 0.11 key demo rating represents 149,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 20.32% from the 187,000 18-49 viewers that the previous week’s 0.14 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #28 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.11 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #22 ranking.

Friday’s Rampage ranked #72 in viewership for the night on cable, tied with GSN’s People Puzzler at 6:30pm, which ranked #121 on the Cable Top 150 with 0.03 key demo rating. This is down from the previous week’s #67 ranking.

Rampage drew the lowest total audience of the year so far, going back to the taped episode on December 2, and the lowest key demo rating since December 9. This week’s viewership and key demo rating were still well below the 2022 averages. Additional sports competition on Friday included NHL All-Star Programming on ESPN, Top Rank Boxing on ESPN, one NBA game on NBA-TV, Premier League Soccer on USA Network, Pro Bowl Skills Showdown on the NFL Network, Liga MX Soccer on TUDN, three College Basketball games on FS1, Women’s College Gymnastics on ESPN2, two airings of College Wrestling on Big Ten Network, and PGA Tour Golf coverage on The Golf Channel. Friday’s Rampage viewership was down 11.35% from the previous week’s episode, and the key demo rating was down 21.42% from the previous week.

This week’s Rampage viewership was down 24.81% from the same week in 2022. The key demo rating was down 45% from the previous year. The 2022 episode was also taped.

The 2023 NHL All-Star Skills Competition on ESPN topped the day on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.38 key demo rating, also drawing 1.023 million viewers. The Five on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.498 million viewers, also drawing a 0.18 key demo rating.

Fire Country on CBS topped the day on network TV in viewership with an average of 6.369 million viewers, also drawing a 0.51 key demo rating. WWE SmackDown on FOX topped the day on network TV in the 18-49 key demo with a 0.61 rating, also drawing 2.384 million viewers.

Friday’s AEW Rampage on TNT was taped earlier in the week from the Nutter Center in Dayton, OH, with the following line-up and full spoilers advertised ahead of time – AEW World Trios Champions The Elite defending against Ethan Page, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy in the opener, Swerve Strickland vs. Brian Pillman Jr., Toni Storm and Saraya vs. The Renegade Twins, plus Rush vs. Christopher Daniels in the main event.

Below is our 2023 AEW Rampage Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 551,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 513,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 20 Episode: 464,000 viewers with a 0.13 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

January 27 Episode: 458,000 viewers with a 0.14 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 3 Episode: 406,000 viewers with a 0.11 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Taped episode)

February 10 Episode:



2022 Viewership Average: 463,538 viewers per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.16 per episode over 52 episodes (including 8 different timeslot episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 610,150 viewers per episode over 21 episodes

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.25 per episode over 21 episodes

