Monday’s live post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW drew an average of 1.785 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is up 0.39% from last week’s 1.778 million viewers for the WWE Draft Night 2 and Backlash go-home episode.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.779 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 1.841 million), the second hour drew 1.905 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.873 million) and the final hour drew 1.670 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.620 million viewers).

Monday’s RAW drew a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 5.55% from last week’s 0.54 key demo rating. The 0.51 key demo rating represents 670,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 4.82% from the 704,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.54 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

RAW ranked #4 for the night on the Cable Top 150 with the 0.51 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up from last week’s #5 ranking.

RAW ranked #9 for the day in viewership on cable this week, behind the NBA Playoffs game between the Warriors and the Lakers, the NBA Playoffs game between the Knicks and the Heat, The Five, Inside The NBA Playoffs, Rachel Maddow Show, Jesse Watters Primetime, Special Report with Bret Baier, and Hannity. This is even with last week’s #9 ranking for the night in viewership on cable. The Warriors vs. Lakers NBA Playoffs game topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 2.71 key demo rating, also drawing the 7.522 million viewers to top the night on cable in viewership.

Monday’s RAW drew the lowest key demo rating since February 27. This was the eighth-lowest total audience of the year so far, and the fifth-lowest key demo rating of the year so far, tied with one other. This week’s total audience and key demo rating were both over the 2022 average. This week’s RAW viewership was up 0.39% from last week’s episode, while this week’s key demo rating was down 5.55% from last week.

Monday’s RAW viewership was up 8.05% from the same week in 2022, while the 18-49 key demo rating was up 15.90% from the same week in 2022. The 2022 episode was the post-WrestleMania Backlash show.

Jeopardy! Masters on ABC drew an average of 5.778 million viewers on broadcast TV at 8pm, while The Neighborhood drew 4.734 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 5.472 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 4.477 million viewers on FOX, CW’s All American drew 459,000 viewers, Telemundo’s Top Chef VIP drew 999,000 viewers, and Univision’s Perdona Nuestros Pecados drew 1.523 million viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV. Jeopardy! Masters drew the top key demo rating of the night with a 0.63, while NCIS on CBS drew the top viewership of the night with the 6.637 million, also drawing a 0.40 key demo rating.

Monday’s live post-Backlash and post-Draft edition of WWE RAW aired from the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, with the following line-up announced head of time – WWE Backlash fallout, WWE Draft fallout, an appearance by WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus, Damian Priest vs. Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura in a World Heavyweight Title Tournament First Round Triple Threat, and Cody Rhodes vs. The Miz vs. Finn Balor in the second Triple Threat. The main event ended up being Rollins vs. Balor in a semifinals match.

Below is our 2023 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the RAW Top 10 video for this week:

January 2 Episode: 1.605 million viewers with a 0.41 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 9 Episode: 1.693 million viewers with a 0.50 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 16 Episode: 1.489 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 23 Episode: 2.344 million viewers with a 0.70 rating in the 18-49 demographic (RAW 30th Anniversary episode)

January 30 Episode: 2.114 million viewers with a 0.64 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 6 Episode: 1.866 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 13 Episode: 1.812 million viewers with a 0.47 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 20 Episode: 2.006 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Elimination Chamber episode)

February 27 Episode: 1.768 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 6 Episode: 1.827 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 13 Episode: 1.705 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 20 Episode: 1.771 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 27 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 3 Episode: 2.260 million viewers with a 0.76 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-WrestleMania 39 episode)

April 10 Episode: 1.818 million viewers with a 0.59 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 17 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 24 Episode: 1.815 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 1 Episode: 1.778 million viewers with a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic (WWE Draft episode)

May 8 Episode: 1.785 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Backlash and post-Draft episode)

2022 Viewership Average: 1.735 million viewers per episode

2022 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.46 per episode

2021 Viewership Average: 1.756 million viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.50 per episode

2020 Viewership Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Viewership Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Viewership Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Viewership Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.