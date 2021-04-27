Monday’s live edition of WWE RAW, featuring Braun Strowman defeating Drew McIntyre in the main event, drew an average of 1.774 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 7% from last week’s 1.907 million viewers.

For this week’s show, the first hour drew 1.775 million viewers (last week’s hour 1 – 2.017 million), the second hour drew 1.830 million viewers (last week’s hour 2 – 1.981 million) and the final hour drew 1.718 million viewers (last week’s hour 3 – 1.724 million).

RAW ranked #8 for the night in viewership on cable, up from last week’s #9 spot, and behind Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, The Five, Rachel Maddow Show, Special Report, The Ingraham Angle, and Last Word. Tucker Carlson Tonight on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 2.999 million viewers, ranking #4 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.26 rating in the key demo.

RAW ranked #1 for the night on the Cable Top 150, with an average 18-49 demographic rating of 0.49, down 19.7% from last week’s #1 ranked 0.61. This is the fifth week in a row that RAW ranked #1, which comes five weeks after an eight-week run at #1 ended due to college basketball. This is the fifteenth week where RAW had no football competition, and the fifth since the recent NCAA basketball competition on cable, which put them back in a multi-week streak at #1 on cable.

RAW was down 7% from last week in viewership, while the key demo rating was down 19.7%. This week’s RAW was tied with the February 8 show for the lowest rating in the 18-49 demographic this year.

This week’s RAW viewership was down 2.4% from the same week in 2020, while the key demo rating was down 3.9% from the same week in 2020.

The Sesame Street special on ABC drew an average of 2.328 million viewers on broadcast TV in the 8pm hour while The Neighborhood drew 4.890 million viewers on CBS, The Voice drew 6.800 million viewers on NBC, 911 drew 5.964 million viewers on FOX and CW’s All American drew 617,000 viewers, all in the 8pm hour on broadcast TV.

Below is our 2021 RAW Viewership Tracker, along with the WWE Top 10 video for last night’s show:

January 4 Episode: 2.128 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Legends Night episode)

January 11 Episode: 1.819 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 18 Episode: 1.855 million viewers with a 0.60 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 25 Episode: 1.820 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 1 Episode: 1.892 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Royal Rumble episode)

February 8 Episode: 1.715 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 15 Episode: 1.810 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 22 Episode: 1.890 million viewers with a 0.57 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Elimination Chamber episode)

March 1 Episode: 1.884 million viewers with a 0.58 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 8 Episode: 1.900 million viewers with a 0.55 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 15 Episode: 1.843 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 22 Episode: 1.816 million viewers with a 0.53 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Fastlane episode)

March 29 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.56 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 5 Episode: 1.701 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 12 Episode: 2.026 million viewers with a 0.68 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-WrestleMania 37 episode)

April 19 Episode: 1.907 million viewers with a 0.61 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 26 Episode: 1.774 million viewers with a 0.49 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 3 Episode:

2020 Total: 97.744 million viewers over 52 episodes

2020 Average: 1.880 million viewers per episode

2019 Total: 125.746 million viewers over 52 episodes

2019 Average: 2.418 million viewers per episode

2018 Total: 149.628 million viewers over 53 episodes

2018 Average: 2.823 million viewers per episode

2017 Total: 156.971 million viewers over 52 episodes

2017 Average: 3.018 million viewers per episode

