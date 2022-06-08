There may be another round of WWE NXT departures coming soon.

Bryan Alvarez of F4Wonline.com recently noted that the latest six-month evaluations were recently completed at the WWE Performance Center. The idea is that certain talents are given six months to improve, and then they are evaluated by officials.

Depending on how those evaluations go, talents are up for the chopping block.

It was noted by Alvarez that officials have done some recent evaluations and some of the wrestlers are “names you would know.” That could be a sign that more releases will be made in the near future.

WWE has made some of the recent NXT releases based off these evaluations, but the reason given continues to be budget cuts.

There’s no word yet on who might get cut this summer, but we will keep you updated.

