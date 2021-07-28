WWE has issued a statement on the passing of rock legend Dusty Hill of ZZ Top.

The legendary bassist passed away today at the age of 72, while asleep at his home in Houston, TX. No cause of death was given in a statement from the band, but Hill was dealing with a heath concern related to a hip issue as recent as this past Friday, but they were hoping for a “speedy recovery” and to have him back.

ZZ Top have been big fans of WWE for years. The bearded rockers hosted the July 20, 2009 RAW episode from Raleigh, NC, and attended several shows over the years.

You can see WWE’s full statement on Hill’s passing below, along with a clip of ZZ Top on RAW, and a Twitter photo of Hill at the February 23, 2015 RAW in Nashville, TN:

ZZ Top’s Dusty Hill passes away WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72. The Dallas native left an indelible mark on the music industry as the bassist for The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame-inducted ZZ Top. Hill and his bandmate Billy Gibbons were fans of WWE, and the iconic, bearded duo hosted the July 20, 2009, episode of Monday Night Raw from Raleigh, North Carolina. The unmistakable bandmates were often found ringside at other WWE events, including Unforgiven 2005. With classic hits such as “Sharp Dressed Man,” “Gimme All Your Lovin’” and more, ZZ Top left a legendary legacy across 15 studio albums with over 50 million records sold worldwide. WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans.

WWE is saddened to learn that Dusty Hill of ZZ Top passed away at the age of 72. WWE extends its condolences to Hill’s family, friends and fans. https://t.co/8hxYBD59qy — WWE (@WWE) July 28, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.