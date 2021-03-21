Some strange news on this Sunday wrestling fans.

WWE has either accidentally or purposefully removed former world champion turned A-list movie star Dave Bautista (Batista) from their page of Hall of Fame inductees, as well as the Hall of Fame logo on the Animal’s WWE profile. He was announced in the 2020 class along with the N.W.O. and the Bella Twins.

It was recently revealed that Batista would not be able to attend the upcoming taping for the Hall of Fame ceremony, which will include last year’s class along with the 2021 class, as last year’s ceremony was unable to take place due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Whether these two instances are related or it’s just a mere coincidence remains to be seen.

We’ll keep you updated as this is an ongoing story.