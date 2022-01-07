Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast.

Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a sale of the company with the various ongoing restructurings. Prinze Jr. responded and revealed that WWE previously offered to sell “the whole product” to FOX a while back.

“I haven’t said this before, but I’ll say it now because it has been long enough,” Prinze Jr. said. “I was talking to a dude who was interviewing to be their COO, or they wanted to interview. They ended up going with Nick Khan, he had passed but he wanted to talk to me about the company. So we were just talking about the brand and all this, and he goes, ‘Yeah, they wanted us to buy the whole product.’ He’s an exec at FOX. He goes, ‘They wanted us to buy the whole brand but the number they wanted wasn’t a number we were going to pay, so we licensed SmackDown instead.'”

Prinze Jr. and Culkin continued to talk about current flaws with the product, including the revamp of the WWE NXT brand. Prinze Jr. believes NXT went from being “the most watchable brand in the whole company, to the most unwatchable in the space of a week.”

Stay tuned for more. You can listen to the full podcast at this link.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.