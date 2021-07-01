WWE is reportedly making more cuts today.

There were a few employees let go today from WWE HQ in Stamford, CT, according to PWInsider.

There is no word yet on how many employees were fired, or exactly who has left the company, but it was noted that some were from the marketing department.

We’ve noted how WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer Nick Khan has led a corporate restructuring over the last few months, and this is likely a continuation of that. It was recently reported that more behind-the-scenes changes and departures are expected.

Stay tuned for updates.

