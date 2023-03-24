WWE reportedly edited a RAW segment this week to remove “wrestling” from the promo.

A new report from the Wrestling Observer notes that a pre-taped segment for Monday’s RAW had to be re-filmed after one of the talents used “wrestling” in their promo. There’s no word yet on who the talent was or what segment was edited, but it’s worth noting that Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns used the term “pro wrestlers” on the same show.

It was speculated that this could be a sign that WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has his fingerprints on creative once again as “wrestling” was previously banned in favor of “Sports Entertainment” and “Sports Entertainer.” It should be noted that there’s still been no confirmation that McMahon is assisting with creative these days.

WWE has had a list of banned terms over the years, which included blood, kayfabe, Diva, belt, house show, trauma, victim, violence, spinal injuries, wrestling, wrestlers, and many others. When WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H took over in the summer of 2022, some of the terms, mainly “wrestler” and “wrestling” were no longer considered “dirty words” that talents were told to never use without permission, and almost everyone saw that as a good thing.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.