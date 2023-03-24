Calvin Tankman is the next competitor announced for MLW Battle Riot V.

The former tag champion joins 39 other MLW stars in the annual elimination matchup, which takes place on April 8th from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. MLW also recently announced that the Battle Riot V matchup will air on REELZ on April 25th. Full details, including an updated look at the show card, can be found below.

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Calvin Tankman as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle RIOT V when MLW returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Tipping the scales at 355 pounds, Calvin Tankman is all about that super heavyweight hustle.

Tankman wants the money, the championships, the respect… and will get it by any means.

A hybrid wrestler, Tankman fuses power wrestling, brawling and high flying into a super-sized package.

A one-man rampage, Tankman is known to steamroll over competition using his brute force, spectacular versatility and explosiveness to dominate his victims.

THE CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Real1

40 wrestlers will riot in Philly as one combatant looks to outlast 39 others and earn a world title shot anytime, anywhere against Alex Hammerstone.

Battle RIOT entrants:

Jacob Fatu

John Hennigan

Raven

Willie Mack

Alex Kane

Rickey Shane Page

Shigehiro Irie

Mance Warner

Matthew Justice

Calvin Tankman

Lance Anoa’i

Sam Adonis

Mr. Thomas

1 Called Manders

Jimmy Lloyd

More entrants and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.

The Battle RIOT V will air exclusively on delay on REELZ on Tuesday April 25 at 10e/p.

WHAT IS THE BATTLE RIOT?

A mash-up of a battle Royale and anything goes street fight, this super-sized main event will feature 40 wrestlers with new participants entering the ring every 60 seconds.

There will be surprises! There will be legends! There will be WTF entries… and there will be no disqualifications!

Elimination is by pinfall, submission or by throwing an individual over the top rope.

Anything is possible in a Battle Riot!

WHAT DOES THE WINNER GET?

The winner gets a World Heavyweight Title Shot anywhere, anytime! It could be that night; it could be in 6 months. The challenger has the key to unlock an instant title shot against whoever the champion is!

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Major League Wrestling returns to Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena on Saturday, April 8. Buy tickets at http://MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

EVENT FAQ

Major League Wrestling shows are interactive. Fans get to not only experience major league action in the ring but have the opportunity to meet some of their favorites before bell time.

MEET AND GREETS

There will be several meet and greet opportunities featuring Major League Wrestling wrestlers and personalities.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

6:00 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:30 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:30 p.m.: Showtime

MORE ABOUT THE MELROSE BALLROOM:

MORE ABOUT THE VENUE

2300 Philadelphia (previously named the 2300 Arena, Viking Hall, ECW Arena, New Alhambra Arena, Asylum Arena and The Arena) is a multipurpose indoor arena used primarily for professional wrestling, boxing, mixed martial arts, and concert events.

About Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) is a sports media holding company, offering television content, action figures, apparel, live events, and ancillary entertainment. MLW operates live events in major markets throughout the United States and Mexico, including New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, and Tijuana.

One of the fastest growing wrestling leagues today, MLW programming is available in over 60 countries worldwide, including its new flagship series MLW Underground Wrestling on REELZ in the United States airing Tuesdays at 10pm ET / 7pm PT; and Ayozat TV on SKY in the United Kingdom.

MLW events showcase diversity and the full spectrum of professional wrestling, with athletes representing countries around the world with fighting styles, including: technical, Japanese strong style, lucha libre, King’s Road brawling, MMA, catch wrestling, hybrid wrestling, submission grappling and other disciplines.

For more information visit MLW.com and follow MLW on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.