Bobby Fish says that he has an interest in pursuing commentary.

The former WWE and AEW alumni spoke on this tidbit during the latest edition of his Undisputed podcast, where he revealed he actually attempted to get a commentary job during his run in WWE, which included him doing some of his own stuff with Vic Joseph.

I took it upon myself (to seek out commentary opportunities in WWE). Vic Joseph and I, we would do some stuff on our own and Vic would pull me in that room a few different times to try to get some reps and we discussed — and that was a direction that I definitely wanted to explore, still want to explore it now, you know? But things changed a bit there.

Fish’s guest on the podcast was American NJPW commentator Kevin Kelly. The two at one point joked about how old Fish was, which prompted them to look back at Fish putting over a former American President.

Fish: I did put over Abe Lincoln. Did you know that Kev? I did. I put over Abe Lincoln. Kelly: Yeah, but it was two-out-of-three falls. He didn’t just walk right over you. Let’s be fair. Fish: I did put up a fight, I did put up a fight.

Fish is currently a free agent in the competitive wrestling market. He recently spoke about the newly launched Ring of Honor and how much the ROH brand means to him. You can read about that here.

