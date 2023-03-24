ROH has announced the full five-team line-up for the Reach for The Sky Ladder Match to crown new ROH World Tag Team Champions at Supercard of Honor.

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) were first announced for the Ladder Match a few weeks back. Now ROH has announced the following teams for the match – Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis), Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin), The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett), and La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico).

Mark Briscoe recently vacated the ROH World Tag Team Titles when announcing the Ladder Match. He and his brother, the late Jay Briscoe, won the straps from FTR in a Double Dog Collar Match to begin their record 13th reign at ROH Final Battle in December. However, the ROH Hall of Famers didn’t get the chance to defend as Jay tragically passed away in an automobile accident on January 17.

Two more title matches are expected to be confirmed on next week’s Supercard of Honor go-home edition of ROH TV – Katsuyori Shibata vs. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, and Yuka Sakazaki vs. ROH Women’s World Champion Athena.

The 2023 ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view will air next Friday, March 31 from the Galen Center in Los Angeles, CA. Below is the updated card:

ROH World Title Match

Eddie Kingston vs. Claudio Castagnoli (c)

ROH World Television Title Match

Mark Briscoe vs. Samoa Joe (c)

Reach for the Sky Ladder Match for the Vacant ROH World Tag Team Titles

The Lucha Brothers (Penta El Zero M, Rey Fenix) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher, Mark Davis) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin) vs. The Kingdom (Matt Taven, Mike Bennett) vs. La Facción Ingobernable (Rush, Dralistico)

AAA Mega Title Match

Komander vs. El Hijo del Vikingo (c)

ROH Women’s World Title Match

Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena (c)

To be confirmed on next week’s go-home show.

ROH Pure Title Match

Katsuyori Shibata vs. Wheeler Yuta (c)

To be confirmed on next week’s go-home show.

