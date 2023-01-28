WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix are currently in town for the Royal Rumble, according to PWInsider. They are expected to return later tonight at The Rumble, likely in the men’s and women’s matches.

Edge and Phoenix have not been seen since Edge’s “I Quit” loss to Finn Balor at WWE Extreme Rules in October. The post-match angle saw Rhea Ripley deliver the Con-Chair-To to Phoenix. At one point, Edge vs. Balor in Hell In a Cell was planned for Royal Rumble, while Edge and Phoenix vs. Balor and Ripley was expected for WWE Elimination Chamber in February.

Edge is working on a WWE contract that has limited dates left, but he has been away filming the Disney+ adaptation of Percy Jackson and The Olympians. He will portray Ares, the Greek God of War, in the series that is set to premiere in late 2023 or early 2024.

WWE NXT Superstar Ivy Nile was also brought to San Antonio for the Royal Rumble.

We noted before that NXT’s Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark and NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez were also brought in. WWE had a strict no-NXT policy at The Rumble last year and while there’s been no word of that policy staying in place this year, word is that top NXT talents had not heard of any Rumble plans as of mid-week.

Dolph Ziggler and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler are also in town for The Rumble tonight. Lawler mentioned at RAW 30 that he would be appearing on the Royal Rumble Kickoff pre-show.

