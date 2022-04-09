According to SpoilerTV, last night’s WWE SmackDown on FOX drew an average of 2.100 million viewers overnight, a drop from last week’s overnight number, which was at 2.359 million. They scored a rating of 0.55 in the always important 18-49 demographic.

The blue brand featured Ronda Rousey challenging Charlotte Flair to a title rematch at WrestleMania Backlash, the debut of Gunther and Raquel Rodriguez, the return of Lacey Evans, and Shinsuke Nakamura emerging as the next challenger for Universal champion Roman Reigns. In total viewership SmackDown fell behind 20/20, Shark Tank, Undercover Boss, The Blacklist, Magnum P.I., and Blue Bloods. Blue Bloods topped the night with 5.725 million viewers.

Full ratings will be out next week.