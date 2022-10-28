Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1, live from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri. The network change is due to the MLB World Series airing on FOX this week.

It’s believed that the November 4 Crown Jewel go-home edition of SmackDown will also be taped tonight in St. Louis as this is the final SmackDown scheduled between now and Crown Jewel. The only match announced for next week’s SmackDown as of this writing is Rey Mysterio vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Tonight’s SmackDown will feature an appearance by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. Logan Paul is not currently advertised.

Besides the Superstars announced for a match or segment on tonight’s show, the WWE Events website and the arena website also have GUNTHER, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Braun Strowman, Raquel Rodriguez, The New Day, and Ricochet advertised. The arena is advertising a dark main event with RAW Superstars Austin Theory and Johnny Gargano.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s show:

* Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa vs. Ridge Holland and Butch

* Hit Row’s “Top Dolla” AJ Francis and Ashante “Thee” Adonis and a mystery partner vs. Legado del Fantasma’s Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde and Cruz Del Toro

* SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey defends in an Open Challenge

* Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returns to promote Crown Jewel title defense against Logan Paul

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is a promo for the episode:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.