WWE SmackDown Results 12/1/23

Barclays Center

Brooklyn, New York

Bianca BelAir, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi Blackheart, and Damage CTRL Segment

Bianca BelAir: Man, it is so cool to be in one of the best boroughs, in the greatest city in the world, Brooklyn. Now, last week, Damage CTRL really tried to take us out. But my team, we came together, we did exactly what needed to be done. So, shoutout to my girl, Becky Lynch, for coming through and showing out. Shoutout to Shotzi for her guts, and her passion. And shoutout to my girl, Charlotte Flair, for being a bigger person, and making that call to Becky Lynch. Now, while it’s great to stand in this ring, and celebrate that victory from War Games, my war with Damage CTRL, it’s not over. Because, Iyo Sky, I’m still coming for you because I want my title back.

Dakota Kai: Bianca, you know what? It’s really great how you could get all of these people to cheer for you. Shut up. I mean, just on our way here, Iyo was saying how disgusting it is here, it smells. Who would ever live in Brooklyn? Hey, Iyo was also saying that you are way in over your head, dude. She’s already beat you, twice. So, if you want another title shot, you have to go through all of Damage CTRL.

Bianca BelAir: Well, you know what? That’s nothing new, so who wants to go first? Is it you, Asuka? Who want to get it?

Charlotte Flair: Ladies, Bianca isn’t the only one coming for Iyo. And I would love to go through all of Damage CTRL.

Shotzi Blackheart: It seems to me like there’s enough Damage CTRL to go around.

A big time breaks out in the ring to close the segment.

– Damage CTRL yells at Bayley for not being out there. Kairi would appreciate Bayley’s help tonight.

First Match: Bobby Lashley w/The Street Profits vs. Butch

Lashley tells Butch that he’ll break him into pieces. Butch slaps Lashley in the face. Butch with a Running Pump Kick. Butch transitions into a corner mount. Lashley with a Vertical Toss. Butch regroups in the corner. Lashley with a corner clothesline. Lashley whips Butch into the turnbuckles. Lashley is throwing haymakers at Butch. Lashley sends Butch chest first into the turnbuckles. Lashley rams his forearm across Butch’s face. Butch with a desperation boot. Butch dropkicks Lashley to the floor. Butch with a Flying Knee Strike. Butch with a MoonSault off the ring apron. Butch follows that with The Orihara MoonSault. Lashley regains control of the match during the commercial break. Lashley with a Corner Spear. Lashley with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Lashley poses for the crowd. Lashley tugs on Butch’s hair.

Lashley goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Butch lands back on his feet. Butch ducks a clothesline from Lashley. Lashley drops Butch with The SpineBuster. Lashley tosses Butch out of the ring. Lashley drives Butch face first into the steel ring post. Lashley goes for The Spear, but Butch ducks out of the way. Butch with Three Enzuigiri’s. Butch with clubbing mid-kicks. Butch follows that with a Flying Double Foot Stomp. Butch starts bending Lashley’s fingers. Butch stomps on the left elbow of Lashley. Butch with The Shiranui for a two count. Butch with hammer elbows. Lashley with a Running Powerslam for a two count. Lashley talks smack to Butch. Butch slaps Lashley in the chest. Lashley with an Inside Out Lariat. Butch dropkicks Lashley. Lashley connects with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bobby Lashley via Pinfall

– We get a video package on The Men’s War Games Match from Survivor Series.

– Paul Heyman walks into Nick Aldis’ office. Aldis is planning to sign Randy Orton to an exclusive SmackDown contract, tonight. Does The Tribal Chief know about this? All communications with Roman Reigns must go through Paul Heyman. Aldis is going to sign Orton. And if Aldis has to offer up the entire Bloodline to make it happen, then so be it. Aldis wants to know what Heyman is going to do about it. Anything it takes according to Heyman.

– Kayla Braxton had a backstage interview with Butch. He doesn’t know why Ridge Holland walked out on him. He needs to focus on himself now. Pretty Deadly joins the conversation. Butch should take this moment as a learning moment. Pretty Deadly gangs up on Butch.

Second Match: Santos Escobar vs. Joaquin Wilde

Wilde with two dropkicks. Wilde pops back on his feet. Wilde is throwing haymakers at Escobar. Wilde whips Escobar across the ring. Wilde scores the elbow knockdown. Wilde with a quick elbow drop. Wilde with a Slingshot Pescado. Wilde is fired up. Wilde rolls Escobar back into the ring. Escobar is playing mind games with Wilde. Wilde with a Springboard Cannonball Senton to the outside. Wilde hooks both legs for a two count. Escobar knocks Wilde off the top turnbuckle. Escobar repeatedly stomps on Wilde’s chest. Escobar slams Wilde’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Escobar gets Wilde tied up in the tree of woe. Escobar with a Corner Dropkick. Following a snap mare takeover, Escobar hooks the outside leg for a two count. Escobar with clubbing blows to Wilde’s chest. Escobar applies a top wrist lock.

Wilde with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Escobar sends Wilde to the corner. Wilde decks Escobar with a back elbow smash. Wilde slams Escobar’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Wilde with three haymakers. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Wilde. Wilde ducks a clothesline from Escobar. Wilde dropkicks the left knee of Escobar. Wilde with a Running Knee Strike. Wilde drops Escobar with The Roll Through DDT for a two count. Escobar SuperKicks Wilde. Escobar connects with The Phantom Driver to pickup the victory. After the match, Escobar transitions into a ground and pound attack. Dragon Lee storms into the ring to make the save. Lee tees off on Escobar. Escobar reverses out of the irish whip from Lee. Lee with a Headscissors Takeover. Lee with a Corner Dropkick. Lee sweeps out the legs of Escobar. Combination Cabron. Lee nails Escobar with The Shibata Dropkick.

Winner: Santos Escobar via Pinfall

Logan Paul Segment

