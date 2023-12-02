The Don Callis Family will be in action tonight.

Ahead of tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, the promotion has confirmed that Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher of The Don Callis Family will be in action on the show.

Previously announced for the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT program is Sting and Ric Flair in a promo segment, Ruby Soho, Saraya, & Anna Jay vs. Kris Statlander, Hikaru Shida & Skye Blue, as well as Brian Cage & The Workhorsemen vs. Penta El Zero Miedo, El Hijo Del Vikingo & Komander.

Make sure to join us here tonight for live AEW Rampage results coverage.