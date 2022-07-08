– The post-Money In the Bank edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a video package that looks at the big happenings from last Saturday’s MITB Premium Live Event. We’re now live from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas as Michael Cole welcomes us to SmackDown. He’s joined at ringside by Corey Graves, who is filling in for Pat McAfee tonight. We know McAfee is off for a celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, but Cole says we will have more on his absence later. Cole and Graves hypes tonight’s show.

– We go right to the ring and out comes The Bloodline – Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and Paul Heyman. Fans pop big for The Bloodline as they come out to the entrance-way. They raise their titles in the air as the pyro goes off. The Bloodline now heads to the ring as Samantha Irvin does the introductions.

The Bloodline hits the ring and raises the gold in the air for more pyro as fans cheer them on. mostly. Theory suddenly appears on the stage with his Money In the Bank briefcase and Cole goes wild, wondering if he’s here to cash in on Reigns. We go to commercial with Theory standing on the stage as The Bloodline watches from the ring.

Back from the break and The Bloodline is in the ring. There’s no sign of Theory. Reigns takes the mic as a “you suck!” chant starts up. Reigns finally speaks and calls on Fort Worth to acknowledge me. Fans respond with mixed reactions. Reigns acknowledges the “you suck!” chants and the “Roman!” chants, and says at the end of the day when The Tribal Chief is in the house, business picks up. Fans pop. Reigns says that means life is so good, so damn good, and as long as God wakes him up, he can handle anything. Reigns recalls how he had a great day, he’s healthy and happy, it feels good to be on his show, and he’s happy to see his family. Then he sees his wise man, his special counsel, and Heyman looks like this… we see a smug look on Heyman’s face.

Reigns asks why Heyman looks so concerned. Reigns says he’s here now, Heyman shouldn’t be concerned. Reigns asks if there’s a problem and says they’ve been through that before, and Reigns knows they’re not going back there. Reigns tells Heyman to put his hand out and Heyman hesitates. Heyman’s hand is shaking. Reigns gives him the mic and tells Heyman to explain what’s wrong with him. Heyman, still shaking, professes his love for his Tribal Chief, and for The Usos. Heyman says but we have a problem and that problem’s name is… Brock Lesnar. Fans pop for Lesnar’s name. Heyman says Reigns is The GOAT, in an era where no one can hold onto a title, Reigns holds onto both. Heyman goes on about how Lesnar doesn’t respect Reigns’ success. Heyman says Lesnar has one more chance at Reigns and he’s the most dangerous when cornered, Heyman has known this for years.

Heyman goes on about some of Lesnar’s accomplishments. Reigns is getting tired of hearing it. Heyman is afraid that now we will have to see Reigns go savage, go violent, to see Reigns smash Lesnar because keeping him down for 10 seconds will be much more of a challenge than pinning him for 3 seconds. A riled up Heyman continues with his fiery promo, hyping Reigns up. Heyman says Reigns needs to show up at SummerSlam like never before, and be the conqueror of conqueror, the GOAT of GOATs. Heyman continues, tosses the mic, and then drops down on his knees to pay homage to The Head of The Table.

The music hits and out comes Theory again with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory is all smiles as he jogs around the ringside area, taunting Reigns with the briefcase. Theory jogs around the ring and right back up the ramp to the back as The Bloodline looks on from the ring.

– We get a look at how The Viking Raiders returned to action last week, dominating The New Day.

The Viking Raiders vs. Jinder Mahal and Shanky

We go back to the ring and the horns blow as The Viking Raiders come to the ring – Erik and Ivar. The “new, vicious” Viking Raiders march to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Jinder Mahal and Shanky. Ivar starts with Shanky but Jinder immediately tags himself in. Ivar locks up with Jinder and takes him back to the corner. Ivar unloads and tags in Erik for the double team. Erik takes Jinder down by his arm and grounds him as fans rally.

Jinder fights back and superkicks Erik. Jinder has no one to tag to because Shanky is dancing at ringside. He yells at Shanky. Jinder turns around and gets rocked as Ivar tags back in. They do the double team slam in the middle of the ring and Ivar covers Jinder for the pin to get the quick win.

Winners: The Viking Raiders

– After the match, The Vikings attack Jinder and beat him back down. Shanky rolls in the ring but they also beat him down. The music interrupts and out comes The New Day’s Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods with mics. They admit The Vikings kicked their butts last week. They turn around and show The Vikings their rear ends, saying their butts are still here, so The Vikings didn’t get the job done. The New Day says the beatdown wasn’t sanctioned, but now they have ass kicking sanctioning tickets, so it’s on. They pull out actual tickets, then rush the ring. The New Day brawls with The Vikings but Erik and Ivar easily get the upperhand, beating Kofi and Woods down again. They make quick work of The New Day, then leave them laying. Erik and Ivar exit the ring as the music hits.

– Cole shows us how Happy Baron Corbin attacked Pat McAfee after WWE Money In the Bank. He also hypes Corbin vs. McAfee at SummerSlam. Corbin joins Cole and Graves now. Corbin says he’s here to do the job better than McAfee does. Cole says McAfee couldn’t get cleared to be here tonight, and he’s playing in a celebrity golf tournament. Corbin knocks how bad McAfee’s golf game is going.

– We go back to the ring and out comes WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther with Ludwig Kaiser. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Kaiser takes the mic. Kaiser says there is no competitor worthy of standing in the ring, much less competing with our Intercontinental Champion. Fans boo and cheer. Kaiser says it is their personal opinion that no one in attendance is worthy of watching The Ring General compete tonight. Fans boo. However, Kaiser says he knows it’s customary for former Intercontinental Champions of less ilk to defend the title against anyone in an Open Challenge.

Gunther takes the mic and says any champion who defends his title against an opponent he doesn’t know, is a fool, and all of you thinking Gunther might take on this challenge tonight are foolish. Fans respond with “What?!” chants. Gunther says someone has to deserve the opportunity to compete with him for the title. The “What?!” chants continue. Gunther hands the mic back to Kaiser, who says they are just being honest… the music interrupts and out comes Shinsuke Nakamura.

Corbin mocks McAfee by going wild for Nakamura’s entrance, laying on Cole and Graves, then dancing on top of the announce table. Nakamura enters the ring and faces off with Gunther. Nakamura says if Gunther doesn’t want to accept him, he can keep his title for now, but what about Kaiser? Nakamura then challenges Kaiser to a match for right now. Kaiser and Gunther look at each other, and Kaiser nods back.

Ludwig Kaiser vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

The bell rings and Ludwig Kaiser charges, unloading on Shinsuke Nakamura. Nakamura turns it around in the corner and hits the sliding German suplex. Nakamura has words with WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at ringside now.

Nakamura returns to the ring but Kaiser attacks from behind, then turns Nakamura upside down in the ropes. Kaiser then hits a running dropkick to knock Nakamura to the floor. Gunther looks down at Nakamura and talks some trash to him as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and they’re going at it. Nakamura with a flying kick to the face. Nakamura drops Kaiser and delivers kicks. Kaiser catches one kick but Nakamura levels him in the face. Nakamura with Good Vibrations in the corner now. Nakamura lays Kaiser over the top turnbuckle now, then hits the running high knee for another 2 count.

Kaiser fights back and hits an enziguri in the corner. Kaiser with a big DDT from the corner. Kaiser charges but gets rocked again, then hit with an enziguri. Nakamura calls for the Kinshasa as fans cheer him on. He nails it and covers Kaiser for the pin to win.

Winner: Shinsuke Nakamura

– After the match, the music hits as Nakamura makes his exit. Gunther enters the ring and stands over Kaiser now, then yells at him for losing his singles debut. Gunther orders Kaiser to stand up and he does as fans chant “USA!” now. Gunther punishes Kaiser with a huge chop to the chest. Kaiser takes it and stays up on his feet but barely. Gunther continues yelling at Kaiser and delivers another big chop to the chest. Fans chant “one more time!” as Gunther yells at Kaiser to stand straight back up. He hesitates but stands again. Gunther moves Kaiser’s arms out of the way and delivers a bigger chop to the chest, this time knocking Kaiser straight to the mat. Kaiser lays in pain as Gunther stands over him with the title around his waist.

– Happy Corbin has left the announce table. Cole shows us how Liv Morgan won Money In the Bank and then cashed in to win the SmackDown Women’s Title last Saturday night.

– We go back to the ring and out comes new SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan to a pop. She poses for the crowd as they cheer her on. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Michael Cole is in the ring with Morgan. She thanks him and a “you deserve it!” chant starts up. Liv gets emotional and Cole agrees with the fans. Cole recalls how Morgan won the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match last Saturday night, then cashed in on Ronda Rousey to win the title. Cole reminds us how Rousey suffered a knee injury during her match with Natalya, right before Liv came to the ring. Cole brings up a potential rematch for SummerSlam, and Liv says bring it. Liv holds up the title and says this is the culmination of a lifetime of hard work, sweat and tears. She knows what it took to get here, and she’s willing to work ten times harder to stay here. She promises no one wants the title more than her.

Cole brings up how 10 years ago Liv was working as a waitress, saving up money to train for pro wrestling. He talks about how she got to WWE, wears her heart on her sleeve, and has suffered her setbacks, but here she is now. He asks what it means for her to be champion. Liv says this means absolutely everything to her, she’s dreamed of this her entire life and while it got hard at times when she thought she’d maybe never get here, here she is. She raises the title and fans cheer her on. Liv wants to take this as a reminder, as John Cena would say – Never Give Up. She says to always follow your dreams and… the music interrupts and out comes Natalya.

Natalya says she can dream to… for when Liv is going to finally shut up. Fans boo. Natalya says she is the only reason Liv is champion, and this little Cinderella Story will come to an end at SummerSlam. Natalya says Liv could never beat Rousey fresh, she only beat Rousey because Natalya had just injured her. Natalya says she loved to see Rousey scream in pain and while she lost the match at Money In the Bank, she enjoyed the hell out of it. Natalya faces off with Liv now. The music interrupts and out comes Rousey to a pop. Rousey is somewhat limping on her way to the ring.

Rousey congratulates Liv and says she seized the moment, and that’s what it’s all about. Rousey tells Morgan to enjoy this honeymoon phase because she will learn at SummerSlam that defending the title is a whole lot harder than winning it, or maybe it was challenging for the title is so much easier than defending it? Rousey mocks Natalya for injuring her knee and taking credit for the title change. Rousey fumbles some of her words it sounds like, and maybe gets the Texas city name wrong, but says she’s not dressed to compete, but who here wants to see her beat Natalya up? Natalya attacks from behind and takes Rousey out. Liv attacks Natalya from behind and tosses her out to the floor. Rousey rolls back into the ring while Liv is raising her title in the air, staring out at Natalya. Liv turns around to see Rousey as we go back to commercial.

Ronda Rousey vs. Natalya

Back from the break and Ronda Rousey faces of with Natalya as the bell hits. They go at it and Rousey goes right for Natalya’s knee. She works Natalya over on the ropes as the referee warns her.

Cole says Rousey further hurt her knee when she was knocked to the floor in the previous segment. Rousey keeps control of Natalya now, slamming her knee into the edge of the apron. Natalya rolls back out and tries walking away as fans boo. Rousey charges and continues the assault in the entrance-way.

Rousey with body shots now. Rousey scoops Natalya and slams her onto the apron, then slams the knee some more. Rousey with an ankle lock on the apron now. The referee counts and the hold is broken. Natalya stumbles back into the ring and Rousey applies the ankle lock in the middle.

Natalya gets up but Rousey drops her on her head with a slam. Rousey with the ankle lock in the middle of the ring again. Rousey drops down and hooks the leg, forcing Natalya to tap out for the squash win.

Winner: Ronda Rousey

– After the match, the music hits as Rousey stands tall. She exits the ring while Natalya lays on the mat, selling the hurt leg.

– Megan Morant is backstage with Drew McIntyre, asking about tonight’s #1 contender’s match with Sheamus. Drew says he’s recently been in Europe and Clash at The Castle will be huge. Drew says whether it’s Roman Reigns or Brock Lesnar, or even Theory, he’s coming for the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion after SummerSlam. Drew addresses his history with Sheamus and says he knows he will have to deal with all three tonight – Sheamus, Butch and Ridge Holland, but that’s appropriate as the last thing Sheamus will hear before Drew kicks his head off is 3… 2… 1!

– We go back to the ring for the reveal of Maximum Male Models’ 2022 Tennis Collection. Crew members roll out a red carpet as Max Dupri makes his way out. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Dupri is introduced in the ring. He’s standing under a spotlight and has a mic. Dupri says last week’s Maximum Male Models debut was a smashing success and a viral sensation, so this week they’re offering a captivating tweet to the WWE Universe as they present the 2022 Tennis Collection. Dupri introduces ma.çé first and out comes the former Mace. Dupri describes what we’re seeing as ma.çé models his tennis gear. Dupri introduces mån.sôör next, the former Mansoor, and he models the tennis clothes like Mace did. Mansoor also leaves.

Dupri says only the best models can be represented by his agency, so if you feel like you can strut like they just did, submit your full-body photos to MaximumMaleModels.com, but if you do not have the natural qualities of a ma.çé or a mån.sôör, then don’t bother. The models come back to the stage and pose with their tennis rackets. Dupri thanks everyone and says his models embody the MMM creed – to titillate the juices of your guilty pleasures.

– We see what happened earlier tonight with Theory taunting The Bloodline with his Money In the Bank briefcase. Theory is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, and she asks about earlier. Theory says he was just letting The Tribal Chief know that the youngest Mr. MITB is always watching. Theory says he would love to cash in on Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for the way Lesnar previously treated him on RAW, but he might cash in on Roman Reigns because he was out there earlier and saw just how arrogant the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion is up close. Kayla says Theory knows something about arrogance. Theory says people don’t like him but he loves that they don’t like him, and everybody is just looking for someone to knock Reigns off his pedestal, and that just might be yours truly. Theory says he will become a two-time WWE United States Champion when he beats Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam and then the winner of the Last Man Standing match better be ready for a prime cash in because he knows Lesnar and Reigns will beat the hell out of each other that night, but that’s besides the point because Reigns is screwed as either Brock or Theory will beat him, but the same goes for Brock if he beats Reigns. Theory walks off and Madcap Moss approaches Kayla. He says that’s a big briefcase but he bets he can shove it all in Theory’s mouth. Moss says he’d love to try.

Aliyah and Lacey Evans vs. Shayna Baszler and Shotzi

We go back to the ring and out comes Aliyah to the ring for tag team action. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Aliyah is introduced in the ring. Out next comes her partner Lacey Evans. Evans turns right back around and returns to the backstage area after Graves points to her lackluster reaction. The music starts back up and out comes Evans to a louder pop. Evans seems to be happy with that reaction as she runs out, but she stops and goes backstage once again, apparently signaling for a louder reaction. Her music plays for the third time and she comes back out to another pop, but she looks unhappy. Fans boo.

Evans takes the mic and says before her opponents come out, she wants to say how disgusted she is over the response she just got. Fans boo. Evans asks if the fans know who she is, don’t they know what she’s been through. She reminds everyone how she’s poured her heart and soul out on TV, in hopes of helping the fans, but for what… those cheers and that reaction? Fans continue with “What?!” chants now. Evans says looking at a woman like her kills the people because of how weak they are. She goes on and says everyone knows all the struggles she’s been through and deep down in their souls, they know they can’t go through half of what she did and be the woman she is. Evans says the truth hurts, but when she comes out in the ring, she deserves a standing ovation, meaning everyone should be up on their feet. The boos continue.

Evans says she doesn’t know what it is, maybe the fans are too weighed down by pulled pork and brisket, that they can’t stand up. It makes her sick to see. Evans says the fans are disgusting. A “you suck!” chant starts up now. Evans says she’s an American hero, she’s sacrificed and put her life on the line for the likes of the fans, and for what, those cheers? Until she gets the respect she knows she deserves, as far as she’s concerned… every single one of the fans can go to hell. The boos get louder. Evans goes to exit the ring but Aliyah stops her and asks why. Evans drops her with the Woman’s Right. Evans exits the ring to more boos as we get a replay of the punch to Aliyah.

Championship Contender’s Match: Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Los Lotharios

We go back to the ring and out come Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos – Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso, for this non-title Championship Contender’s match. We see how The Street Profits lost to The Usos at Money In the Bank, but with Montez Ford’s shoulder up. Back to commercial.

Back from the break and Jimmy is going at it with Humberto. We see how Humberto hit a crossbody for a close 2 count during the break. Angel tags in now and they double team Jimmy. Jey runs in but gets sent to the floor, also double teamed. Los Lotharios run the ropes and tease a double dive to The Usos on the floor, but they put the brakes on and taunt The Usos instead.

The Usos run back in as Los Lotharios run back out. Los Lotharios send The Usos back out, then pose in the ring and stand tall as Angel rips his pants off. More back and forth in the ring now. Jey with a pop-up Samoan Drop to Humberto. Jimmy superkicks Angel but Angel rushes right back in the ring to break up the pin on Humberto.

Angel superkicks Jimmy to the floor. Angel then launches himself over the top rope to the floor where Jimmy is but Jimmy superkicks him on the way down. Humberto and Jey are on the top turnbuckle now, and Jey slams Humberto to the mat. Jey tags Jimmy back in and they hit the 1D on Humberto for the pin to get the fairly quick win.

Winners: The Usos

– After the match, The Usos stand tall as the music hits and we go to replays. Kayla Braxton is in the ring with The Usos now. She brings up their controversial win at Money In the Bank and says some people are saying they got away with it. They ask, got away with what? Kayla shows us a replay that confirms Montez Ford had his shoulder up when Jimmy pinned him. Kayla says it appears The Usos got away with cheating. The Usos don’t need to cheat, and that wasn’t on them, it was on the referee. Kayla says it’s rumored that there will be a special guest referee for the rematch at SummerSlam. The Usos say that’s cool, depending on who it is, but if we’re taking volunteers, they have someone in mind, as long as they can count to 3. The Usos declare that The Street Profits are the 2s, and The Usos are the 1s. They raise the titles in the air as Drew McIntyre’s music hits for the main event.

#1 Contender’s Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus

Drew McIntyre marches to the ring with his sword, Angela. He stops and raises it in the air as the pyro goes off. McIntyre heads to the ring as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and out comes Sheamus with Butch and Ridge Holland. The winner of this match will challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WWE Clash at The Castle on September 3 in Cardiff. Sheamus calls Butch and Ridge as he takes the mic. He taunts Drew and says he has Drew’s number because… Sheamus has a tickle in his throat all of a sudden. He hopes he doesn’t have a dose of the old COVID-19. Sheamus says rules state he can’t compete until he gets tested. Fans boo as Sheamus continues coughing. He says don’t worry, he has a back-up plan in mind. We’re going to get a match tonight, but not the match, because his buddy Butch is foaming at the mouth to get his hands on Drew. Sheamus tells Drew not to worry because he and Ridge The Fridge will be at ringside watching the match if he misses them.

Drew isn’t happy. The bell rings and Butch attacks but Drew launches him across the ring with ease. Sheamus distracts from the apron and Drew goes after him. Butch takes advantage and beats Drew down. Butch with a guillotine now, bending his arm and fingers back. Drew powers out of the hold and knocks Butch out with a Glasgow Kiss headbutt.

Drew slams Butch for a pop. Ridge hits the apron but Drew knocks him off. Butch stuns Drew from the apron and leaps off the top but misses. Drew with a neckbreaker, then a kip-up for a pop. Drew waits for the Claymore Kick now, then levels Butch with it for the pin to win in the middle of the ring.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

– After the match, the music hits as Drew stands tall. Holland immediately attacks from behind but Drew takes him out with a Future Shock DDT. Sheamus tends to Butch at ringside now as we get a replay of the Claymore to Butch. Sheamus is slowly entering the ring now but he backs off when Drew points Angela at him. Sheamus talks trash from the apron as Drew gets closer. Drew chops the sword but Sheamus hops off the apron, and Drew cuts the ring rope instead. The pyro explodes from the ring posts as the sword cuts the top rope. Sheamus is terrified as he looks on from the ramp with Butch and Holland. Drew stands tall in the middle of the ring with his sword as the music hits. We go to more replays. Drew poses in the corner now with the sword, yelling out at Sheamus and his crew about how he will become Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and there’s nothing they can do about it. SmackDown goes off the air.

