WWE has once again changed the number of participants in the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match.

We noted before how WWE had 8 spots advertised at one point, then it was mentioned that there would be 7 entrants in each match. Now they have confirmed that there will be just 7 Superstars in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match and the Women’s MITB Ladder Match.

Tonight’s RAW opened up with a Second Chance Battle Royal for the Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match. The bout ended with Riddle eliminating The Miz to win. The Battle Royal also featured Rey Mysterio, Dominik Mysterio, Veer Mahaan, Shanky, Shinsuke Nakamura, R-Truth, Dolph Ziggler, Ciampa, Jinder Mahal, Ricochet, Mustafa Ali, Akira Tozawa, Shelton Benjamin, T-BAR, Reggie, and AJ Styles.

Riddle now joins Seth Rollins, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, and Sami Zayn as confirmed entrants in the Men’s MITB Ladder Match. There is just one spot left, and that will likely be filled on Friday’s go-home SmackDown.

The 2022 WWE Money In the Bank Premium Live Event is scheduled for this Saturday, July 2 from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Below is the updated card, along with photos and clips from the RAW Battle Royal:

Men’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Riddle vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins vs. Omos vs. Sami Zayn vs. 1 participant TBA

Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match

Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. Asuka vs. Shotzi vs. 1 participant TBA

RAW Women’s Title Match

Carmella vs. Bianca Belair (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Natalya vs. Ronda Rousey (c)

Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles Match

The Street Profits vs. The Usos (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Bobby Lashley vs. Theory (c)

#WWERaw kicks off with a #MITB Qualifying Last Chance Battle Royal! Who will win it all and punch their ticket for this Saturday? pic.twitter.com/033WL3Xlpr — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

Everybody wants a spot at #MITB! Who will punch their ticket and leave with the W?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/ghYBoBxRka — WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022

