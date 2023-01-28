The final card is shaping up for Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

We noted earlier this week how Dominik Mysterio declared his spot for the Men’s Royal Rumble, revealing how Rhea Ripley was training him for the match. Dominik vowed to eliminate his father in the match.

In an update, Dominik is not currently listed on the official WWE website preview for the Men’s Royal Rumble, and he was not on the graphic for the match during last night’s go-home SmackDown show. There’s no word yet on why he wasn’t listed, but he may be added back to the match.

In more news for The Rumble, The Miz was announced for the Men’s Royal Rumble. It was indicated that WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Xavier Woods will be in the match, but he has not been announced as of this writing.

There are 14 open spots for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match as of this writing. The line-up looks like this: WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar.

Regarding the Women’s Royal Rumble Match, WWE announced the following Superstars for the match: Xia Li, Lacey Evans, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY.

There are 18 open spots for the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match as of this writing. The announced line-up is as follows: Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans.

The 2023 WWE Royal Rumble Premium Live Event will air live this Saturday, January 28 from The Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the updated announced card:

Live Performance: Hardy performs his “Sold Out” single

30-Man Royal Rumble Match

WWE United States Champion Austin Theory, WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER, WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Santos Escobar, Rey Mysterio, Cody Rhodes, Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, Omos, Braun Strowman, Karrion Kross, Brock Lesnar, The Miz, 13 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

30-Woman Royal Rumble Match

Rhea Ripley, Candice LeRae, Liv Morgan, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, Zelina Vega, Emma, Bayley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Dakota Kai, Xia Li, Lacey Evans, 18 other competitors TBA

Winner earns a title shot at WrestleMania 39.

Undisputed WWE Universal Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Roman Reigns (c)

RAW Women’s Title Match

Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair (c)

Pitch Black Match

Bray Wyatt vs. LA Knight

