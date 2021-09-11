WWE has recently a series of clips from their upcoming documentary on the September 11th terrorist attacks from 2001, which covers WWE being the first large mass gathering following the attacks and what that meant to the company and all those involved. One of those clips include several stars like Steve Austin and Kurt Angle reflecting on their visit to the World Trade Center site. Check it out below.

During last night’s SmackDown WWE ran an spot hyping up the changes coming to the NXT brand, which included the new colorful logo and theme song by rapper Wale. However, fans in Madison Square Garden openly booed the video, which you can see courtesy of Julian Cannon’s Twitter below.