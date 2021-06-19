WWE will hold its SummerSlam pay-per-view event on Saturday, Aug. 21 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The stadium can hold up to 65,000 fans for football games.

The pre-sale tickets went on sale earlier this week and several thousand tickets were sold.

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that around 36,000 – 37,000 tickets were sold. Ticketmaster has listed the “current capacity” for SummerSlam at 41,661.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge is scheduled to wrestle at the show while John Cena vs. Roman Reigns is a big match that WWE has hoped to booked as SummerSlam’s main event.