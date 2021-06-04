WWE is teasing that tonight’s SmackDown on FOX episode may include the reveal of who attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio on last week’s show.

Last week’s SmackDown saw Rey praying backstage as his son Dominik Mysterio went to the ring for their main event title defense against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler. SmackDown came back from commercial and Rey was shown down on the ground backstage, recovering from an attack. Dominik ended up working the match by himself, until Rey came limping to the ring and selling the attack right before the finish. The Mysterios retained the titles over Roode and Ziggler, then faced off with The Usos to promote tonight’s title match.

WWE has indicated that Ziggler and Roode were not the attackers. The Usos were speculated on because of tonight’s title match between the two teams, but WWE has also indicated that it was not them.

For what it’s worth, Rey noted during Talking Smack on Saturday that he did not see the attackers because he was praying. He also said the attackers know who they are, but they won’t stop him or his son. It was also said that Rey’s ribs were injured in the attack.

WWE’s official preview for tonight’s SmackDown is teasing that the attackers may be revealed. They wrote, “The table is set for the highly anticipated title showdown pitting SmackDown Tag Team Champions Rey & Dominik Mysterio against reunited six-time titleholders The Usos. Amidst the hype, however, one important question remains unanswered: Who attacked Rey Mysterio last Friday on the blue brand? It seems highly unlikely that Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, the Mysterios’ scheduled opponents that night, carried out the attack on The Ultimate Underdog during his pre-match prayer, since both Superstars were seen in the ring mere moments later. Everyone knows that any champion in WWE has a target on his back each and every week, but who stood to gain the most by carrying out such an ambush? Will they repeat their treacherous assault this week?”

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the updated line-up:

* Who attacked SmackDown Tag Team Champion Rey Mysterio?

* Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The Usos

* Apollo Crews defends the WWE Intercontinental Title against Kevin Owens with Commander Azeez banned from ringside

* The build for Hell In a Cell continues

