The WWE NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles will be unified with the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles later this month.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown saw Kayla Braxton interview NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre in the ring, but before they could speak, the music interrupted and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler came to the ring. Baszler asked for clarification on if Dawn and Fyre are wanting to call themselves the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. She continued and asked if they know the history of the NXT titles, and said the NXT titles were created because of her.

Dawn laughed when Rousey said the women’s tag team division isn’t big enough for the both of them. Dawn then said a title unification match is exciting, and Fyre said they accept any sort of challenge. A brawl then broke out and Dawn saved Fyre from a double teaming, then sent Rousey to the floor. Baszler was also double teamed, but Rousey pulled her to safety.

Rousey and Baszler vs. Fyre and Dawn in the title unification bout will take place on the June 23 SmackDown from Lafayette, Louisiana at the Cajundome. The winners will be crowned the inaugural Undisputed WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, and it looks like they will defend the straps on all three brands. It’s believed that newly-designed title belts will then be introduced, similar to the WWE Women’s Title that Asuka received this week.

Dawn and Fyre were called up to SmackDown in the 2023 WWE Draft. Their last title defense came on the May 2 post-Draft edition of NXT, when they retained over Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, who were called up to RAW in the Draft. Dawn and Fyre just made their SmackDown in-ring debuts on the May 19 episode with a win over NXT’s Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon. It was believed then that the NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles would be defended on both shows, but now WWE is unifying both sets of straps to be defended on NXT, RAW and SmackDown.

Rousey and Baszler have been champions since capturing the vacant titles on the May 29 RAW, by winning a Fatal 4 Way that also included Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi, Bayley and IYO SKY, plus Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green. The main roster titles were vacant after an injury to Liv Morgan forced Rodriguez and Morgan to relinquish in mid-May. Dawn and Fyre have been NXT champions since defeating Fallon Henley and Kiana James at NXT Stand & Deliver on April 1.

Below is related footage from tonight’s SmackDown at the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa:

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.