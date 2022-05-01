WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time looking back at some of the best company debuts from the legendary Anoa’i family. Check it out below.

Former two-time NXT women’s champion Shayna Baszler was the latest to wish Dakota Kai well after her WWE release. She writes on Twitter, “@DakotaKai_WWE is far & away one of the best wrestlers I have ever been in the ring with. And the gap is large…..now watch it grow.”