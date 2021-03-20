WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s go-home episode of SmackDown. The list includes Corbin’s victory over Sami Zayn, Shinsuke Nakamura confronting Seth Rollins, Tamina and Natalya’s attack on Bianca Belair, Roman Reigns nailing Daniel Bryan with a spear, and more.

WWE has also released a video compilation of Stone Cold Steve Austin hitting his signature maneuver, the Stunner, for three minutes and 16 seconds. (3:16). Check it out below.