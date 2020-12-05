WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown. The list includes Kevin Owens challenging Roman Reigns to a match at TLC, Carmella and Sasha Banks interview, the Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake’s return to help King Corbin, Reigns’ attack on Jey Uso, Pat Patterson’s tribute, and more.

WWE has also released a short clip from today’s Talking Smack, where Paul Heyman apologized to co-host Kayla Braxton following his client, Universal champion Roman Reigns, publicly humiliating Braxton on Friday’s SmackDown. Check it out below.