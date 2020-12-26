WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of Smackdown. The list includes Roman Reigns retaining the Universal title over Kevin Owens inside the steel cage, Charlotte and Asuka triumphing over Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, Big E becoming the new Intercontinental champion and more.

WWE has also released two free matchups on their Youtube channel, both from past Royal Rumble pay per views. This includes The Miz battling MVP for the U.S. championship in 2010, and the 2011 Fatal-Four way Divas title matchup between Michelle McCool, Natalya, Layla, and Eve.