WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The list includes Happy Corbin’s victory over Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar’s wink, the stare-down between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch and more.

T-Bar took to Twitter to comment on being drafted to Monday Night Raw, which split him up from his RETRIBUTION teammate Mace. He writes, “Guess I’m all alone. Time to Feast Your Eyes.” Check it out below.