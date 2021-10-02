Former WWE world champion Jinder Mahal recently spoke with Inside the Ropes about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on WWE’s process of creating new stars and how he believes fans should just sit back and enjoy the product. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says that WWE definitely creates new stars:

Yeah, they absolutely do [create stars]. That’s what we’re in the business of, right? Just being a fan myself. So I grew up first the Hulk Hogan era. Then the new stars came Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Mankind, right? And the new stars came the next generation – Rock, Stone Cold and then the next generation after that, Randy Orton and John Cena, Batista, right? And then the next generation after that, I guess, is possibly my generation, right? Me, Drew McIntyre, Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kofi Kingston, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins.

Believes fans should sit back and enjoy the product:

So actually, I started with WWE in 2010 and all those champions that I’ve listed are first-time champions and there’s more that I’ve missed. So in the last ten years, we have had several champions. And if you look back in the 70-year history, I believe we’re at number 53. Ten have happened in the ten years. I think that speaks for itself, that we are creating new stars. If you look at the stats and you see who’s champion and what year, who’s the first time champion? There’s lots of them. So I think I think people just need to just sit back and enjoy the product, let the storylines unfold.

Names several stars from NXT who he thinks will make it big: