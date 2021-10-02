Sportsnet issued the following press release earlier today announcing that they have relaunched the SN NOW platform, which will gives fans in Canada access to premium WWE content, including a bundle to their WWE Network. Check out the details below .

For wrestling fans, there are multiple ways to access premium WWE content. For the first time in Canada, WWE Network is available as a standalone package through SN NOW, bundled with the SN NOW Standard package, or included as part of the SN NOW Premium package. With all pay-per-views at no extra charge, all live airings of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, plus WWE Network originals, this is the premier streaming package for Canadian wrestling fans.