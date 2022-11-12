WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX, which saw the Usos retain the tag titles over the New Day, first-round action of the World Cup tournament, Sarah Logan’s return, Bray Wyatt confronting LA Knight, and more. Check out the full list below.

SmackDown took place in Indiana last night. The official Twitter account of the NBA’s Indiana Pacers shared a photo of Triple H and team star Tyrese Haliburton. Check it out below.