WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring 20 of the wildest moments in the history of the Extreme Rules event as they prepare for their 2022 show in six days. Check out the full list below.

Eleven years ago today Cody Rhodes resurrected the old-school Intercontinental championship in WWE, a design that was beloved by the WWE Universe due to its slick look and white leather strap. Rhodes commented on a video of the moment on Twitter writing, “A good day.”